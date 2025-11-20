GU Announces First Collaboration with ENGINEERED GARMENTS

The Limited Edition Collection Launches December 5th

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GU, a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, is pleased to announce its first-ever collaboration with New York–based fashion label ENGINEERED GARMENTS. The limited-edition collection will be available at the GU SOHO store and online starting Friday, December 5th.

GU x Engineered Garments Daiki Suzuki

Founded in New York by the Japan-based shop NEPENTHES, ENGINEERED GARMENTS is recognized for its modern reinterpretation of classic American workwear and military garments under the direction of designer Daiki Suzuki. True to the brand's name, each piece reflects meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design. This collaboration was born from the shared philosophy of GU and ENGINEERED GARMENTS - creating everyday clothing with creativity, function, and attention to detail.

Daiki Suzuki on the collaboration: "I am extremely pleased to be releasing this first collection with GU. Designed around the theme of 'Manhattanism,' this collection reimagines classic American items from the perspective of ENGINEERED GARMENTS, and offers them at GU's reliable product quality and price. Although the two brands have different customer bases, their shared commitment to quality production, and trust between teams, has produced high-quality items. I look forward to seeing this collection reach more customers."

The collection, themed "Manhattanism," draws inspiration from the vibrant spirit of 1970s New York through five exclusive pieces. GU's essential items are reinterpreted with ENGINEERED GARMENTS' distinctive aesthetic - featuring deep navy tones symbolic of the brand and refined detailing throughout.

Collection highlights include:

Outerwear crafted from padded, windproof and water-repellent material with an adjustable hem and a functional hunting pocket at the back.

Heavyweight heathered sweatshirt with a soft, vintage-inspired texture.

Shawl-collar knit cardigan with bold cables and elbow-patch–style knitted accents.

Fleece jacket designed to resemble a pullover, featuring a concealed front opening.

The collection's visuals, produced in collaboration with NEPENTHES AMERICA, were photographed in the New York Atelier where all ENGINEERED GARMENTS pieces are made to capture the creative essence behind the partnership.

Collection Overview

Sales period: From December 5, 2025 (Friday)

Availability: GU SOHO store and the online store https://www.gu-global.com/us/en/ No. of items: Total 5 items

Price range: $39.90 - $99.90

https://www.gu-global.com/us/en/special-feature/contents/collaboration/engineeredgarments/25fw/men

About Daiki Suzuki

Daiki Suzuki, founder of ENGINEERED GARMENTS and representative of NEPENTHES AMERICA, was born in 1962. After relocating to the United States in 1989, he worked across Boston, New York, and San Francisco before establishing his New York office in 1997. Suzuki received the CFDA Best New Menswear Designer Award in 2008 and became a full CFDA member in 2009.

About GU

GU was established in 2006 as one of the eight brands of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (which also operates UNIQLO) and currently operates approximately 480 stores in Asia, with e-commerce sites in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. GU arrived in the United States in 2024, opening its first flagship store outside Asia in SoHo, New York, as well as the www.gu-global.com/us/en/ online store which delivers products nationwide in the U.S. With a focus on value and trend-forward styles, GU aims to provide high-value fashion with a touch of Tokyo.

Media Contact

GU PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE GU