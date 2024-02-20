GU Collaboration Collection with The New York Botanical Garden

GU

20 Feb, 2024

Loungewear items with motifs of gorgeous plants that bloom in spring

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GU, the Japanese apparel retailer with the brand theme "TOKYO TO SOHO", announces the launch of its first collection of collaboration items with The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), one of the world's premier botanical gardens. Items will be available at the GU store in Soho, New York from Friday, February 23rd.

Based on the theme of "Dream in the Garden," the collection has a total of three items, including pajamas, lounge sets, and socks, all with motifs of colorful plants and trees that bloom in spring, selected from NYBG's vast archive of beautiful art dating back to the 12th century. A portion of the proceeds from GU's collaboration with NYBG supports the Garden's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education.

To celebrate the collection launch, the first ten customers who purchase more than $75 in-store, including at least one piece from the botanical-inspired collection, will receive a free one-year, dual membership to The New York Botanical Garden. Membership includes entrance into the famous Holiday Train Show® and The Orchid Show, discounts on premium events and concerts, and members-only exhibition previews, events, and trips.

Collaboration items

  • Cotton Blend Pajamas $49.90
    These pajamas are made of a smooth cotton-blend material, with a gorgeous pattern that looks like it was lifted directly from a botanical encyclopedia.
    Colors:   2 colors (off-white, navy)
    Sizes:     S-XL
  • Lounge Set $39.90
    These lounge sets feature large prints of flowers that bloom vividly in spring. The set comprises a tunic-length top and leggings with a relaxed fit, perfect for lounging.
    Colors:   2 colors (beige, light blue)
    Sizes:     S-XL
  • Socks $3.90
    The floral motifs are expressed with delicate knitting. The prominent large flower on a crew-length sock adds splendor to your feet.
    Colors:   3 colors (off-white, black, light blue)
    Size:      One Size

Special Website
https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/special-feature/gu/home#nybg-collab

Assets Download Link
[GU]New York Botanical Garden Press Kit

Profile of New York Botanical Garden

NYBG brand partners join the Garden's mission to help people discover beauty, knowledge, and well-being in the natural world. The organization's collaborative licensing program, enriched by NYBG's extraordinary heritage, beautiful living collections, and one-of-a-kind archival botanical artwork collection, offers a unique opportunity to be part of a vibrant community dedicated to sharing and celebrating the wonders of plants and fungi. By aligning with NYBG, brand partners support its mission to educate, study, and preserve nature, and help inspire diverse audiences to engage with and appreciate the natural world.

© 2024 The New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden®

