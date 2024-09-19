GU Launches US E-Commerce Site, App and Opens First US Flagship

The Brand Introduces Its Unique Product Offering and Brand Philosophy to the Entire US Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GU, a UNIQLO sister brand and part of the Fast Retailing Group, announces the launch of its US e-commerce site and App, making GU products available to a national audience for the first time. The announcement also coincides with the opening of its US flagship in SoHo, NYC, the first permanent GU store outside of Asia.

The GU US e-commerce site and App allows customers nationwide to shop coveted collections and special collaborations. Key products include best-selling styles such as Barrel Leg Pants and Jeans ($39.90) - defined by a barrel-like curve and three-dimensional roundness from the hips to the hem that creates a strongly tapered silhouette. Five additional product highlights include the Women's Pleated Skort ($29.90) and Puffy Touch Knitwear collection ($29.90-$39.90), Men's Heavyweight Sweat Collection ($29.90-$39.90) and Brushy Knitwear collection ($29.90-39.90), Puff Drawstring Shoulder Bag ($39.90) and more, as well as new releases and US-exclusive colorways. The brand will be offering special pricing on select items during the first eight days of opening.

The launch also highlights GU's unique brand philosophy - MINI edit MAX which brings MAX style and quality with MINI prices and curated collections. GU narrows down the variety of products offering customers an easy-to-understand assortment of practical, on-trend items with affordable prices. Each curated collection is designed to be easy to wear and mix and match, resulting in more styling possibilities with fewer products.

GU differentiates itself by taking a different approach to other global fashion brands in the same price range that sell a huge variety of styles by offering less than one-tenth the number of items. By reducing the number of products and narrowing down the range to the essential items that customers actually want and use, GU dramatically increases the efficiency of the entire supply chain, including material procurement, sewing, distribution, sales, and supply-demand coordination - resulting in high quality products at low prices.

The MINI edit MAX concept also furthers the brand's goal of not making, transporting, selling, and disposing of wasteful clothes as much as possible. To minimize waste, each GU store globally has donation boxes to collect clothes that customers have finished wearing. GU works with local partners to deliver the clothes to those in need, such as refugees and the homeless.

GU CEO Osamu Yunoki commented: "Since opening our first pop-up store in the U.S. in the fall of 2022, we've had the opportunity to introduce GU products to many customers, which has greatly fueled our expectations for business growth in the U.S. We've leveraged the insights gained to create a robust framework for global product development and business operations. We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of our official store in the US alongside the launch of our US e-commerce site. We look forward to bringing GU fashion to an even broader audience."

As part of the US launch, GU debuts a new collaboration with notable fashion brand UNDERCOVER titled KOSMIK/NOISE, which embodies the idea of "comfortable noise in everyday life." The collaboration offers a range of 22 styles that can be enjoyed by all genders such as track jackets and pants, stadium jumpers, logo tops and features convertible items with detachable sleeves and hems, and items purposely designed inside-out with exposed seams. The collaboration with UNDERCOVER also includes special edition collaborative pieces from the iconic film, THE WIZARD OF OZ as well as NYC exclusives such as "Big Apple" graphic t-shirts and ripstop tote bags. The collection launches in the US ahead of other markets, and marks the first time a GU x UNDERCOVER collaboration is available to customers across the United States.

Located at 578 Broadway, GU NY SOHO offers women's and men's clothing across two floors, as well as a selection of on-trend products, including shoes, bags, and accessories. With a sales floor area of about 10,225 ft2, GU NY SOHO showcases the GU NEW U concept that empowers customers to constantly reinvent themselves through style by conveying the latest fashion trends.

Starting today through September 22nd, GU NY SOHO is hosting an interactive launch event that mashes up fashion, fun, and culture. The opening weekend activities transform the GU flagship into a destination full of special pricing, great clothes and giveaways. The first 300 customers each day will receive a collaborative tote bag designed by Shantell Martin as a gift with a purchase of $100 or more. Some lucky customers will find surprises inside their bag worth up to $250 including GU gift cards, special experiences that celebrate Tokyo in NYC and more. Customers who visit GU SOHO NY each morning at opening will be able to participate in giveaways and enjoy exclusive Japanese treats that will only be available opening weekend. Customers can sign up for the launch weekend at https://s.gu-japan.com/gu_partiful_rsvp .

The GU full product range is available starting today at GU NY SOHO and online at https://www.gu-global.com/us/en/ .

GU NY SOHO opens September 19th, 2024, at 578 Broadway, from 9am to 8pm. From September 20th to 22nd the store will operate from 10am to 8pm as Special Opening Weekend Hours and the store's normal operating hours will be 11am to 8pm Monday through Sunday. Additional GU expansion plans to be announced in 2025.

ABOUT GU

GU (pronounced as the letters "G" and "U") was established in 2006 as a sister brand of UNIQLO and currently operates approximately 470 stores in Asia, mainly in Japan, as well as e-commerce sites in several markets. Derived from the Japanese word for "Freedom", GU offers a dynamic range of contemporary apparel designed to meet the evolving tastes of modern consumer's. With a focus on affordability and trend-driven styles, GU aims to provide high-quality fashion that is accessible to a broad audience. The brand's collections are characterized by their versatility and cater to various occasions and personal styles. GU leverages Fast Retailing's extensive supply chain to ensure rapid turnaround times from design to retail. This approach allows GU to stay ahead of fashion trends and to consistently deliver fresh, relevant products to the market.

STORE OVERVIEW

Store name : GU NY SOHO Location : 578 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012 Opening hours : 11am to 8pm *Special Opening Weekend Hours - Sept 19 (Thurs) : 9am to 8pm/ Sept 20 (Fri)- 22 (Sun) : 10am to 8pm Sales floor area : Approx. 10,225 ft2 Products carried : Women's, Men's No. of floors : Two floors (Ground floor, Cellar) Online store : https://www.gu-global.com/us/en/

