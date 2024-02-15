GU to Launch New "GU x UNDERCOVER" Collection

First collaboration in three years with the inimitable fashion brand, available from March 22nd

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GU, the Japanese apparel retailer with the brand theme "TOKYO TO SOHO", announces the launch of its third collaboration collection with UNDERCOVER, the leading Japanese fashion brand with an unmatched presence. Items will be available at the GU store in Soho, New York from Friday, March 22nd.

Undercover Designer - Jun Takahashi

Started by designer Jun Takahashi in 1990, UNDERCOVER brings together elements from art, music, and subculture to create collections with a unique worldview. This latest offering arose from the fusion of UNDERCOVER's distinctive perspective of wanting to make clothes that "seem familiar but that no one has seen before," and GU's concept of "FREEDOM" allowing everyone to enjoy fashion freely.

The collection has 21 items including biker jackets and mods fishtail parkas with detachable parts

Starting from the keyword "KOZMIK/NOISE," the approach for this collection is to take items that at first glance seem basic and alter their look and how they're worn. For men's essentials such as the biker jacket, mods fishtail parka, and utility pants, the sleeves, hem, and body have a convertible design with detachable parts, while shirts, cut-and-sew, and knits are created in an inside-out design that shows details that are usually hidden. In addition to apparel, the 21-piece collection includes items that can be enjoyed regardless of generation or gender, including shoes, bags, and pin badges to attach to various items.

Triple collaboration items using UNIVERSAL MONSTERS graphic

The collection also includes "triple collaboration" items featuring graphics from the UNIVERSAL MONSTERS* characters such as Frankenstein and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Be sure to note the graphics from the dark fantasy worldview characteristic of UNDERCOVER designer Takahashi.

* UNIVERSAL MONSTERS is the collective name for the legendary works of Universal Pictures that more than 75 years ago produced iconic horror characters.

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Products were planned and produced by GU, based on a merchandising agreement with Universal Studios Licensing LLC.

Designer Jun Takahashi said: "Starting from New York, I aim to create a more global brand and bring well-designed clothing to the world. I strongly empathize with GU's vision. Through this collaboration, I have a chance to convey the taste of UNDERCOVER on a scale that I can't with the brand alone. I want to embrace those possibilities further. As I learned about GU's manufacturing, I gained a respect for how GU can achieve this level of quality at this price for even a single piece of fabric, even as this made me feel somewhat threatened as a person in the apparel industry. I felt that there are many aspects of my own way of thinking about daily wear that overlap with the GU concept of apparel manufacturing, so building on simple designs that readily appeal to everyone, I incorporated UNDERCOVER-like details throughout the collection. I hope that this collaboration will be an opportunity for people of all generations and regions to learn more about UNDERCOVER and GU."

Collection Overview

Sales period: From March 22, 2024 (Friday) at the GU store in Soho, New York No. of products: MENS 21 items Price range: $9.90 - $89.90 Sizes: XS - XL

Shoes: Men size 7 - 10

Socks: One size

LOOK BOOK

PRODUCT IMAGES

Special Website

https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/special-feature/gu/undercover

Profile of designer Jun Takahashi

Born in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, Takahashi graduated from Bunka Fashion College in 1991. He announced his first collection in Tokyo in 1994 for the 1994-95 Fall/Winter season, and in 2002, made his debut at Paris Fashion Week with a 2003 Spring/Summer collection. In 2021, Takahashi announced his 2021-22 Fall/Winter men's and women's collections, along with a solo show at the Tokyo collection that was his first in 19 years.

