GU Unveils Details of First US Flagship, App, and E-Commerce Launch

The Brand Brings Tokyo to SoHo with the Opening of Its First US Flagship and E-Commerce Site

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GU, a UNIQLO sister brand and part of the Fast Retailing Group, unveils additional details of its US flagship opening in SoHo, NY and announces the launch of its US e-commerce site on September 19, 2024. Located at 578 Broadway, GU NY SOHO will offer women's and men's clothing across two floors, as well as a selection of on-trend products, including shoes, bags, and accessories.

With a sales floor area of about 10,225 ft2, GU NY SOHO will be a showcase for the GU NEW U concept that gives customers the freedom to constantly reinvent themselves through style by conveying the latest fashion trends. The flagship will also highlight GU's unique brand philosophy - MINI edit MAX. MINI edit MAX brings MAX style and quality with MINI prices and curated collections - to create infinite style possibilities.

Alongside the flagship opening, GU will launch its US e-commerce website and App allowing customers outside of New York to shop coveted collections and special collaborations for the first time. GU will offer hero, best-selling products such as Barrel Leg Bottoms - defined by a barrel-like curve and three-dimensional roundness from the hips to the hem that creates a strongly tapered silhouette. Introduced in Spring 2024, the Barrel Leg Jeans have quickly become a GU staple across most markets where GU operates. Additional product highlights include the Mini Skort and Super Wide Cargo Pants, as well as new releases and US-exclusive colorways.

As part of the store opening, GU will also reveal a new Men's collaboration with notable fashion brand UNDERCOVER. This collaboration offers a lineup that can be enjoyed by all genders, including pieces featuring detachable sleeves to create multiple silhouettes with one garment that can be worn casually.

To celebrate the opening of GU NY SOHO, the brand will unveil an interactive launch event that mashes up fashion, fun, and culture. The opening weekend activities will transform the GU flagship into a destination full of great clothes and giveaways, including a lucky draw to win the best of Tokyo experiences in NY. At the opening, the first 300 customers will receive a collaborative tote bag designed by Shantell Martin as a gift with a minimum purchase amount. The limited edition tote bag is filled with GU favorites and chance to win experiences like GU shopping trips valued up to $250, and exclusive experiences of Tokyo culture in NY. Additional giveaways include exclusive Japanese treats that will only be available opening weekend. The latest information on the activities will be updated at the events page and on the official GU Instagram account .

Starting August 19th, customers will be able to RSVP for the launch event via Partiful to get updates about the weekend activities, which will run from September 19 through 22.

Customers can sign up for the launch event at https://s.gu-japan.com/gu_partiful_rsvp .

GU NY SOHO opens September 19th, 2024, at 578 Broadway, from 9am to 8pm. From September 20th to 22nd the store will operate from 10am to 8pm as Special Opening Weekend Hours and the store's normal operating hours will be 11am to 8pm Monday through Sunday.

For more information please visit https://s.gu-japan.com/about_gu.

ABOUT GU

GU (pronounced as the letters "G" and "U") was established in 2006 as a sister brand of UNIQLO and currently operates approximately 470 stores in Asia, mainly in Japan and has e-commerce sites in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. Derived from the Japanese word for "Freedom", GU offers a dynamic range of contemporary apparel designed to meet the evolving tastes of modern consumer's. With a focus on affordability and trend-driven styles, GU aims to provide high-quality fashion that is accessible to a broad audience. The brand's collections are characterized by their versatility and cater to various occasions and personal styles. GU leverages Fast Retailing's extensive supply chain to ensure rapid turnaround times from design to retail. This approach allows GU to stay ahead of fashion trends and to consistently deliver fresh, relevant products to the market.

STORE OVERVIEW

Store name : GU NY SOHO Location : 578 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012 Opening hours : 11am to 8pm *Special Opening Weekend Hours - Sept 19 (Thurs) : 9am to 8pm/ Sept 20 (Fri)- 22 (Sun) : 10am to 8pm Sales floor area : Approx. 10,225 ft2 Products carried : Women's, Men's No. of floors : Two floors (Ground floor, Cellar) Online store : To be launched in the morning on Sept 19 (Thurs)

For media queries, please contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

Tel. (212) 941-9394

SOURCE GU