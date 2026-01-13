Guac On, Double Dippers: Avocados From Mexico® Discovers Just How Many People Break the Snack Bowl Code

To officially settle the age-old debate, the brand is debuting its Golden Double Dip Chip. Part blinged-out jewelry, part snack tool, the Golden Double Dip Chip is a limited edition, 14K gold "snackcessory" that ensures fans are always ready to scoop, dunk and — you know it — double dip their way through any bowl of guac.

And who better to help settle the score on this divisive snacking habit than the ultimate life of the party himself? The brand has called upon its Guac Guru, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, to serve up tailored game day plays and guac recipes throughout football season. This time, he'll be harnessing the power of guac to make yet another delicious prediction: Double dipping is a sure bet.

"The Big Game is the moment guac was made for," shared Riggle. "And as the Guac Guru, I can confidently predict that you'll find yourself in front of a bowl that's simply too delicious for a single dip. As for if I'm a double dipper myself? Well, I'll never spill that secret. But I will say this: When the guac is this good, who could blame you?"

The Golden Double Dip Chip is a statement worth its weight in gold — which is why something so luxurious (and undeniably stylish) deserves to be shown off. Designed to keep your prized chip safe and ready for action, each comes in a protective case. Whether displayed on the snack table or tucked away for a dramatic reveal, this case ensures the Golden Double Dip Chip isn't just a tool for those who go back in for a second scoop. It's the perfect tribute to the crown jewel of your entire party setup: the guac.

"At Avocados From Mexico, we believe that when it comes to the deliciousness of guac, all bets are off," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "The Golden Double Dip Chip is our way of leaning into the fun and breaking the so-called 'rules' of snacking. Guac has an unmatched way of bringing people together on game day, and we wanted to celebrate that magic by making every dip (and we mean every dip) unforgettable."

For a chance to win a Golden Double Dip Chip, enter weekly from Jan. 12 to Feb. 3 at AFMDoubleDip.com.

In the meantime, get a little pre-game luck going with the Guac Guru's Good Luck Guac recipe — a golden twist on everyone's favorite snack, infused with ingredients (edible gold flakes and pomegranate seeds) associated with good luck.

Ingredients:

4 Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and peeled

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon onion, minced

3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pinch edible gold leaf flakes

Directions:

In large bowl, mash avocados until chunky-smooth.

Fold in lime juice, onion, pomegranate seeds and salt until well combined.

Garnish with edible gold leaf flakes.

For more, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), X (@AvosFromMexico) and TikTok (@avocadosfrommexico).

*The Golden Double Dip Chip is not edible.

**Survey was conducted among evenly among males and females in Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X across the total US with even representation nationwide and is intended for entertainment purposes only

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

