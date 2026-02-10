Guac Scores Biggest Big Game Yet: Avocados From Mexico® Reports Historic 300 Million Pounds of Mexican Avocado Imports for Sunday's Matchup

The brand highlights a record four-week performance and reinforces supply chain confidence for the remainder of the growing season.

Key takeaways:

The U.S. imported more than 300 million pounds of Mexican avocados in the four weeks leading up to the 60 th Big Game — a record-setting volume that's approximately 20% above historical averages for the period.

The milestone reflects Mexico's year-round ability to deliver consistent quality, preferred sizes and promotable volume for U.S. retailers and foodservice operators.

A top priority for Avocados From Mexico is assuring customers they can plan with confidence, knowing they have a resilient, dependable and high-performing supply chain behind them the remainder of the growing season.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico® announced today that Mexican avocado imports to the U.S. surpassed 300 million pounds in the four weeks leading up to the 2026 pro football championship, marking the largest Big Game supply on record. This historic import volume is 20% above average for the period, reinforcing Mexico's role as the backbone of the U.S. avocado category during its highest-demand moment of the year.

Avocados From Mexico highlights a record four-week performance and reinforces supply chain confidence for the remainder of the growing season. (PRNewsfoto/Avocados From Mexico)

As the top-selling avocado brand in the U.S., Avocados From Mexico plays a central role in helping retailers and foodservice operators prepare for the Big Game — the single greatest avocado consumption day of the year. This milestone reflects both robust consumer demand and the strength, discipline and coordination of the binational avocado supply chain.

"Shipping more than 300 million pounds of avocados to our partners in the U.S. — and ultimately consumers — in just four weeks is remarkable and a powerful demonstration of what this industry can deliver when demand is at its peak," said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "This achievement is proof of reliability, precision and collaboration across our entire supply chain, from growers and packers to importers and retail partners."

Driving avocado demand in the U.S. are younger consumers who are looking for nutrient-dense foods and have more than doubled their avocado consumption over the past decade, alongside effective omnichannel marketing that connect avocados to gathering occasions.

"We are proud of the role Avocados From Mexico plays in building consumer appetite and expanding the category, supported by a reliable, year-round supply from Mexico. Most importantly, this performance gives our customers confidence: Confidence that Mexico has the volume, the quality and the size availability they need — not only for the Big Game, but also for the rest of the season," Luque added.

In advance of the Big Game on Feb. 8, Avocados From Mexico supported its partners with a fully integrated marketing approach designed to drive traffic, engagement and movement at shelf. The brand launched a 360-degree marketing campaign, which included branded , , a survey-backed golden chip raffle, as well as owned and earned media around . The strategy appealed to fans on gameday, while supporting Avocados From Mexico's customers as they moved stock from shelves to watch party spreads.

"Our customers should know Avocados From Mexico is fully equipped to provide the tools and resources to support the continued supply and demand for the remainder of this season," said Stephanie Bazan, Senior VP of Commercial Strategy and Execution. "We look forward to building on our Big Game momentum with exciting, high-impact promotional programming for upcoming peak times and gathering occasions where we know avocado consumption will be at its prime."

Thanks to its unique microclimate and ideal growing conditions, Mexico is the only place in the world that can produce enough avocados year-round to meet U.S. demand. This year, in part due to good rainfall, the industry is supplying more avocados and providing preferred size mixes.

Looking ahead, Avocados From Mexico will continue to drive avocado consumption by expanding both cultural and health-driven demand occasions. This spring, AFM will activate around the red carpet and award-season gatherings, positioning guacamole as the signature dish for at-home viewing celebrations and unlocking incremental volume beyond traditional tentpole events. In parallel, the brand will scale its health and wellness platform in partnership with the American Diabetes Association, reinforcing avocados' role as a nutrient-dense, zero sugar food that fits seamlessly into everyday healthy lifestyles. With these efforts AFM is building sustained category growth and driving continued momentum into Cinco de Mayo, the second-largest avocado consumption occasion in the U.S.

