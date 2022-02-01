Guacamole Recipes to Make Your Big Game Menu a Touchdown

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you're hosting a big game party at home or hitting the road to join friends and family, scoring a touchdown with the crowd starts by supplying superstar snacks.

As one of the most popular foods at many watch parties, the options are endless when it comes to America's favorite guac. From spicy versions with a cayenne pepper kick to bacon-loaded recipes worthy of a trophy, what's your guac of choice? Check out these game worthy recipes, and surprising facts from Avocados From Mexico.

A Hall of Fame-Worthy Food

Did you know that guacamole from all of the avocados sold for big game parties could fill an entire stadium 12 feet high? You can join the millions of game watchers who plan to enjoy their guac with this Championship Guacamole recipe, a real craving crusher that can help make your crowd go wild. Smooth, crunchy, smoky and salty flavors all team up to sack hunger with a bacon blitz.

Spark Good Times

Light a fire under your crowd this year with Victory Guacamole, a perfect party recipe sure to spark good times. Take your tacos to the next level or dip a chip in this fiery recipe. Just one taste will win you over and victory is always good.

From the Farm to Your Table

If you're eating guacamole during the big game, it's likely to come from No. 1-selling Avocados From Mexico. During January and leading up to the big game, more than 95% of avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico, according to the Hass Avocado Board. Michoacan is the state in Mexico where avocados grow all year and can meet the U.S. demand due to its rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation and unique topography.

With a unique combination of good health (with naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals) and good taste, adding avocados to your big game party sparks good times.

To find more information about avocados, explore AFM's digital kitchen and find even more guacamole recipes, visit avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/kitchen.

