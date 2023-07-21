Guangdong agricultural products shine in Italy for more export opportunities

News provided by

GDToday

21 Jul, 2023, 10:18 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  This is a news report from GDToday:

Black tea served in porcelain tea cups, fresh litchi shining in crystal bowls, steaming pre-made cuisines, a fashion show with mixed beauty of Chinese and western styles... On July 12, a promotion event featuring Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, Italy.

Continue Reading
On July 12, a promotion event featuring a series of Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, the capital of Italy. Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, industrial associations, supermarkets, and media were invited to enjoy Guangdong litchi, black tea and pre-made food.
On July 12, a promotion event featuring a series of Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, the capital of Italy. Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, industrial associations, supermarkets, and media were invited to enjoy Guangdong litchi, black tea and pre-made food.

Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, related industrial associations, supermarkets and media were invited to enjoy an array of Guangdong delicacies. They also worked together to explore the opportunities for Guangdong agricultural products to export to Europe.

"Guangdong litchi and black tea are absolutely an ideal pair to enjoy for afternoon tea," Umberto Naddei, a member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce shared his recent experience of visiting the litchi orchard and tea gardens in Guangdong.

"Litchi boosts intestinal function and also supports the immune system, and they have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, while protecting the heart and blood vessels." Elsa Napolano, an Italian nutritionist explained the function of litchi in the event.

"Guangdong's black tea perfectly matches a variety of desserts," Italian internet celebrity Serena Ranieri marveled. "The litchi can be used in a lot of occasions. For example, it can serve as an ingredient for dishes and wine," she said.

"We Italians are curious about food. We always like to discover new things and new products. We will also innovate delicacies with new fruits," said Faustino D'anteo, an advisor of Confagricoltura.

As for the export of Guangdong agricultural products to Italy, the guests suggested that related enterprises should participate in international exhibitions or hold promotion events worldwide to explore more opportunities for the agricultural cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, brochures featuring export entities of litchi, black tea and pre-made food from Guangdong were provided at the event, so that guests could contact the companies for further cooperation.

By virtue of the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP, more Guangdong agricultural products are expanding their international markets. Thus far, Guangdong litchi has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. In 2022, Guangdong exported up to 4,000 tons of tea, worth 470 million RMB. The teas, especially oolong tea and black tea, were mainly exported to Hong Kong and Macao SARs, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Germany and Canada.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158359/717_1__logo_3.mp4 

SOURCE GDToday

Also from this source

People-to-people diplomacy key to easing fraught China-US relations: American expert

My Guangdong Story | Un artiste français, dans la cinquantaine, refait sa vie à Guangzhou, par amour et par rêve

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.