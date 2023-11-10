Guanghe New Energy Wins the First Prize of UNIDO Global Call 2023 in The Green Hydrogen Category

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 6th, the award ceremony of the Global Call 2023 organized by UNIDO (the United Nations Industrial Development Organization) was grandly held at the Shanghai International Import Expo. This competition has the theme of "Clean and Smart Energy to Promote Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development", covering green hydrogen, energy efficiency and clean energy innovation, seeking technical solutions in the field of clean and smart energy for the world. Guanghe New Energy, with its project "Plasmon catalytic water to hydrogen (W2H) reactor technology",  stood out with its cutting-edge technological advantages, innovative green solutions and global industrial application prospects, and won the First prize of green hydrogen category.

The award ceremony of UNIDO Global Call 2023 at International Import Expo, Shanghai, China
GUANGHE wins the first prize of the Global Call 2023 in the green hydrogen category.
The first prize trophy and the winner certificate
The award-winning project of Guanghe, "Plasmon catalytic water to hydrogen (W2H) reactor technology", is a cutting-edge catalytic technology that uses the nanoscale surface plasmon resonance to achieve low-cost and efficient hydrogen production. It allows to use low-grade solar-thermal energy or industrial waste heat to split water to produce green hydrogen. Comparing with the traditional water electrolysis route, the energy consumption cost of plasmonic green hydrogen production can be reduced by up to 50%, with a cost as low as $0.6/kg when deployed on a large scale. In addition, the plasmonic hydrogen production technology of Guanghe New Energy is  environment-friendly, highly resistant to fluctuations, and easy to couple with various industrial scenarios. It is now at a leading position in this field worldwide. This technology can also be applied in the CCUS field to capture carbon dioxide and water from the air and convert them into green natural gas in a single step, achieving a zero-carbon cycle of renewable energy production and utilization.

At present, solving global energy security issues has become the common responsibility of the international community. The fourth industrial revolution promotes the deep integration of global sciences, technology and industries. Guanghe is committed to the research and development of artificial photosynthesis technology to achieve low-cost, highly efficient green energy manufacturing, helping achieve the goals of United Nations Sustainable Development, accelerate the global green energy transformation, and jointly draw a "net zero" blueprint!

