Guaranteed Rate Announces Rebrand to "Rate" to Streamline Customer Experience and Cement Fintech Leadership

Guaranteed Rate, a leading financial services provider in the mortgage industry, is excited to announce a major rebranding initiative. Effective immediately, the company will be known simply as "Rate." This change reflects the company's commitment to innovation, simplicity, and a seamless customer experience in the fintech and mortgage industries.

"Rate's rebrand is more than just a name change; it represents a new era of growth and innovation. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality service and leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve the mortgage experience for all," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. "This transition to 'Rate' marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution. For over two decades, we've been at the forefront of technological advancements in the mortgage industry. Our new name is a natural progression that aligns with our mission to simplify and modernize the mortgage process for our customers and partners."

The new name, "Rate," is a concise, modern identity that encapsulates the company's mission to provide efficient and straightforward financial solutions powered by best-in-class technology. It reflects a unified brand across all products and services, emphasizing simplicity and ease of use. From launching the first digital mortgage application to implementing AI-powered underwriting, Rate continues to set industry standards. The rebrand reinforces the company's position as a fintech leader and commitment to constant innovation.

The transition to "Rate" signals the company's move to make the mortgage process even faster and more efficient for homebuyers and loan officers alike. Customers can expect quicker approvals and a smoother path to closing, while loan officers will benefit from reduced paperwork and increased efficiency.

As "Rate," the company will continue to expand its range of financial products and services, including reverse mortgages, home equity, personal lending, and homeowners insurance. This expansion is part of Rate's strategy to integrate technology across comprehensive financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Transition Details

The rebranding process will be gradual, with updates to all company materials, including the website, social media channels, and customer communications. Importantly, the rebrand will not affect current operations or mortgage loan officer (MLO) licenses. Customers and partners can expect the same high level of service and support throughout and following this transition.

About Rate:

Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

