Guarda Expands ERA Hardware Wallet Integration to Swaps, Staking and dApps

LISBOA, Portugal, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping private keys offline is great. And Guarda has expanded its ERA hardware wallet integration for users to actually manage it. ERA support is available through Guarda Web, Guarda Desktop Wallet and the Guarda Browser Extension. Starting with TRON (TRX), users can now swap, stake, and interact with dApps through Guarda while ERA keeps their private keys completely air-gapped.

Connect Guarda to your ERA Wallet

And this isn't Guarda's first hardware wallet rodeo. The team has worked with Ledger hardware wallets for years, combining offline key storage with the functionality of a software wallet. ERA takes that approach further: users don't need to move their seed phrase into a software wallet to put their assets to work.

Don't Sign What You Can't Read

Hardware signing solves an important security problem. ERA goes one step further by helping users understand what they are actually signing. Its transaction-decoding lens automatically translates transaction data into a human-readable form before approval. The user can inspect the details directly on the ERA device and decide whether the transaction is safe or not.

That distinction is important beyond simple send and receive transactions. Swaps, staking, and dApp interactions often involve considerably more complex transaction data. Instead of blindly approving a request prepared elsewhere, ERA gives users an independent verification step before the signature exists.

Guarda handles the action. ERA shows you what you're signing. Your private keys stay offline. The result combines the functionality of the best software crypto wallet for ERA Wallet with hardware-level verification and an air-gapped signing environment.

One QR. One Connection. The Full Guarda Experience.

The connection runs through a multichain flow without turning the setup into a project of its own. Select the blockchain, connect ERA, and scan a single QR code. From there, supported actions for that network become available through the familiar Guarda interface while the seed phrase stays exactly where it belongs: on the hardware wallet.

The integration launches with TRON (TRX). Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) support are planned for early fall.

Guarda is also offering a 15% discount on ERA hardware wallets for users who want to try the integration with a new device. Create Guarda crypto wallet, connect ERA and complete your first action through Guarda.

About Guarda

Guarda is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that provides access to digital asset management across Web, Desktop, mobile applications and browser extensions. Guarda supports multiple blockchain networks and allows users to manage crypto while retaining control of their private keys.

About ERA

ERA is a hardware wallet, which combines cryptographic security with user-centered design, allowing users to store and manage private keys through dedicated air-gapped hardware that can visually decode transaction details before signing.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Brezinskaya

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SOURCE Guarda Wallet