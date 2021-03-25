Guardian and Atidot Partner to Create New Insurance Models and Customer Experiences Using Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

"Guardian and Atidot, working together, are uniquely positioned to bring 160 years of experience and underwriting knowledge together with the most modern technology to create new opportunities for consumers, our policyholders and our agents," said Tom Olds, SVP and Head of Enterprise Data Analytics at Guardian Life. "Bringing the power of these tools to consumers and our colleagues that work on their behalf has significant potential for improving service and satisfaction."

While the platform will streamline service for customers that own or seek uncomplicated insurance solutions, the focus is on using the most advanced data analytic techniques available to simplify and accelerate processes like development, underwriting, marketing and distribution. The team looks to leap forward in responding quickly to consumer needs and making complex insurance and financial products less cumbersome to buy and sell.

"The opportunity to work so closely with Guardian Life to provide a new, personalized experience to their customers is truly exciting," Says Dror Katzav, Atidot's CEO and Co-Founder.

The venture will create a customer-centric platform to serve all consumers better– from those that want a completely digital buying experience to those who seek knowledge and guidance from a financial professional. The venture will be led by Mr. Katsav and supported by a dedicated team from Atidot and Guardian, as well as new hires with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

About Atidot

Atidot is a leader in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the life insurance and annuity industry. Atidot's cloud-based platform provides insurers with data-driven, actionable insights that create new revenue-generating opportunities to increase sales and customer retention. Atidot solutions also provide a deep understanding of insurers' product positioning and competitive landscape, enabling carriers to adjust their product strategy and react quickly to changing market conditions and competition. Atidot works with industry leaders in North America and in Europe and was selected by Gartner to be 'Cool Vendor 2019 in Insurance'. The company has offices in California, London, Spain, and Israel. https://www.atidot.com/

