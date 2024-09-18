Guardian finds impact of tobacco usage goes beyond physical health, influencing mental and financial wellness

58% of tobacco users say it has a negative impact on their overall well-being, with many turning to their workplace benefits for cessation support.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study from The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), Habit to Harm: Tobacco usage and its impact on workforce well-being, almost a third of working Americans still use tobacco products. Of those who do use tobacco, many feel the impact beyond their oral and physical health, reporting it also affects their mental and financial wellness.

The linkage between tobacco usage and physical health is well-established. However, Guardian's report underscores the connection between tobacco usage and overall well-being. Only 36% of tobacco users say their emotional health is "excellent" or "very good" (vs. 42% of individuals who don't use tobacco). Additionally, 6 in 10 Americans (63%) say that using tobacco has had a negative impact on their financial health.

The report looks at tobacco usage across full-time working Americans, but pays particular attention to rising usage habits among younger workers, including Gen Z and millennials. Among these generations, the report found that e-cigarettes are the tobacco product of choice, with 67% of Gen Z respondents who use tobacco citing them as their preferred product.

The use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, can still negatively impact oral health. Stained, yellowed teeth are common, as are halitosis, gum disease, tooth loss, erosion of tooth enamel, and in more severe cases, cancer of the mouth.

While many young tobacco users initially underappreciate the implications of tobacco usage on their overall well-being, many may start to recognize the connection over time. For example, while two-thirds of Gen Z tobacco users say their oral health is "excellent" or "very good," that number drops to 47% for young millennials and 35% for older millennials.

"We know that tobacco usage can affect all aspects of someone's life, across their physical, financial, and mental wellness. For young people and parents in particular, understanding this connection and where they can turn for help is especially critical," said Jill Purcell, Head of Dental and Vision Product and Network Management at Guardian. "When people are aware of how tobacco usage impacts their oral health and overall well-being, they may want to stop using these products. Workplace benefits, including dental insurance with a comprehensive tobacco cessation program, can be an excellent resource that increases their chances of achieving a tobacco-free lifestyle."

Guardian's report found that while 70% of tobacco users want to quit, many face challenges in doing so. For example:

57% report that it's difficult to quit using tobacco products.

40% of all tobacco users say they want to quit immediately and would be interested in any assistance they could get.

Tobacco users with dependents are particularly interested in help with quitting (43% of those with dependents want to quit immediately and want help doing so, vs. 28% of those without dependents).

Workers are seeking increased tobacco cessation support from their employer-provided benefits; two-thirds say they would be very interested in a no-cost tobacco cessation program offered through their dental insurer, and 82% say they would be interested in utilizing such a program for their child.

Guardian recently became the first dental insurer to offer members a comprehensive tobacco cessation program included in their dental benefits. Through its partnership with Pelago, Guardian members and covered dependent children 15 years and older have access to a dedicated care coach, digital tools including personalized tracking and cognitive behavioral therapy content, and nicotine replacement therapy if needed.

The offering is just one way in which Guardian supports young people's oral health. Its Early Smiles™ program, for instance, is a unique plan option that provides 100% coverage on preventive, basic, and major care for children ages 12 and under. Additional resources include tips for visiting the dentist and video content for parents to learn more about the connection between oral health and overall well-being.

To read the full report, visit https://www.guardianlife.com/reports/habit-to-harm.

About the Report

The Guardian 13th Annual Workplace Benefits Study, of which the Habit to Harm data is based on, was fielded in April and May of 2024 and included an oversample of tobacco users who work full-time with benefits.

Total employee sample size was 2020, which included an oversample of 1200 tobacco users. All employees surveyed are age 22 or older who work full- or part-time for an organization with at least five employees. The survey sample is nationally representative of US workers at companies of at least five employees. Data shown in this report have been collected in a way to reflect the actual proportion of US workers by gender, region, race, ethnicity, education level, household income, age, and employer size, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau. The margin of error is +/- 2.1% at the 95% confidence level.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

