Guardian and Uber Health join forces to increase access to care and inspire well-being®

To support recovery and return-to-work efforts by helping eliminate barriers to care, Guardian offers first-of-its-kind carrier-funded Uber vouchers for Group Benefits members with an approved long-term disability claim

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to support member well-being, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ( Guardian ) has announced it will work with Uber Health. Guardian Group Benefits members with an approved long-term disability claim will receive an Uber voucher in their Uber app. The Uber voucher can be used for rides to medical appointments or rehabilitation services, helping to eliminate barriers to care and support member recovery and well-being.

According to recent research from Guardian , 30% of U.S. households have a member who has experienced a disability leave of at least 30 days in the past decade. In addition to the financial pressures facing those unable to work due to injury or illness, many may also navigate newfound physical and logistical challenges on their road to recovery. An Uber voucher is intended to help Guardian members better adhere to their care plans and support their return-to-work goals.

"When our members are dealing with an injury or illness that prevents them from working, their focus should be on getting well. Guardian's aim is to help remove barriers to recovery. Recognizing that there is a strong connection between mental wellness and physical health, our collaboration with Uber Health will help reduce stress and anxiety around transportation and accessing care, and allow members to focus on what matters most—their well-being," said Michael Prestileo, Chief Commercial Officer for Guardian.

The Uber voucher will be available for new long-term disability claims beginning in mid-January. Over time, the companies will also expand the collaboration to include other Guardian members such as short-term disability claimants and support the unique needs facing caregivers.

"Millions of people with long-term disabilities need access to high-quality chronic care in order to aid recovery and return to their normal routines. By working with Uber Health and providing members with an Uber voucher that can be used for transportation to essential care appointments, Guardian can maximize its benefit offerings to reduce barriers to care, improve health outcomes, and help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives," said Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health.

Guardian's collaboration with Uber Health is an extension of its ongoing efforts to support member well-being through a holistic set of programs aligned with the most frequent claim categories. For example, an analysis of Guardian's claims data shows that cancer is the leading cause of long-term disability claims. Through Guardian's integrated disability claims management process, members diagnosed with cancer have access to comprehensive cancer support services via Osara Health . They can also leverage caregiver support services through Wellthy , including a caregiver concierge and digital planning tools, to support their own care needs. To make accessing this curated set of solutions easy, all relevant wellness benefit information is available on GuardianWell™ .

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Uber Health

We believe in a world where engaging with your healthcare is simple and convenient. Built on Uber's expertise, scale and reliability, Uber Health delivers an expansive platform that makes ancillary healthcare benefits — spanning transportation, prescription delivery and grocery delivery — easy to understand and even easier to use. Today, over 4000 healthcare organizations use Uber Health to streamline care coordination, improve the patient experience and drive better health outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

