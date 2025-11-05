New technology partnership modernizes the benefits data exchange process and supports a seamless worksite employee experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has partnered with PrismHR, a leading technology provider for professional employer organizations (PEOs), to introduce two all-new application programming interface (API) connections. The collaboration makes Guardian the first benefits carrier to offer an API through PrismHR.

Guardian and PrismHR announce first-of-its-kind API integrations for professional employer organizations to manage worksite employee benefits

With the new APIs, PEOs can reduce the complexity of benefits administration by delivering instant data syncing, making it easier to transmit employee enrollments and support benefits utilization—ultimately helping to foster a better worksite employee benefits experience.

The APIs include:

Policy API : Automates plan details and rates in the benefits administration platform, facilitating quick and accurate plan setup to reduce administrative burdens and minimize errors.

: Automates plan details and rates in the benefits administration platform, facilitating quick and accurate plan setup to reduce administrative burdens and minimize errors. Worksite Employee Benefit API: Instantly transfers worksite employee data and benefit election changes, speeding up plan setup from weeks to days and offering immediate access to up-to-date eligibility and billing information.

Enhancements to benefits administration can have a significant impact on both PEO members and worksite employees. Among PEO members who use APIs, 89% said they've made measurable efficiency gains with the technology. For employees, more than three-quarters of those with a digital benefits enrollment process report high levels of satisfaction. Further, more than half (53%) of employees with a highly digital benefits experience say their employer cares about their well-being, compared to just 38% of those who use a paper-based process.

"As PEOs expand their reach, role, and impact, managing worksite employee benefits has become more complex," said Anna Roberts, Head of Digital Strategy and Offerings at Guardian. "We're excited to partner with PrismHR to help simplify worksite benefits administration for PEOs, saving clients hundreds of hours in processing time annually while also enhancing accuracy. As a result, PEOs can focus on ensuring worksite employees are making the most of their benefit elections and supporting their well-being."

"We're eager to partner with Guardian in tackling the unique challenges PEOs face when it comes to benefits administration," said Dan Thompson, Chief Benefits Officer at PrismHR. "By harnessing innovative technology together, we're empowering PEOs to streamline processes and help worksites thrive."

These APIs join Guardian Access™, Guardian's suite of API connection offerings. For more details, visit https://www.guardianlife.com/group/benefits-technology/guardian-access.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About PrismHR

PrismHR is a leading provider of HR technology to Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and a top provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions. By combining advanced HR software with a network of HR service providers, PrismHR empowers small businesses (SMBs) to manage payroll, benefits, and HR throughout the employee lifecycle. The company supports over 100,000 organizations and more than 2.5 million worksite employees, processing more than $153 billion in payroll annually. A part of Vensure Employer Solutions, PrismHR is based in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit prismhr.com.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

All guarantees are backed by the strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

©2025 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

8520282.1 (10/27)

