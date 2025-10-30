Guardian Angel Senior Services Expands, Continues Workforce Training Scholarship Program in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Angel Senior Services, a privately owned senior home care company, has opened a second New Hampshire location in Hampton Falls. New Hampshire headquarters are in Bedford, and the company has 13 locations in Massachusetts.

The expansion will help address growing demand for senior care in the Granite State and will improve the company's outreach to those interested in home health care careers.

Guardian Angel Senior Services, Hampton, New Hampshire Office

Earlier this year, Guardian Angel Senior Services was awarded a Home and Community Based Services Workforce Recruitment and Retention Grant from the State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The grant funds scholarships for Home Health Aide (HHA) and Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) training and mentorship programs in southern New Hampshire.

"New Hampshire is where Guardian Angel Senior Services has its roots, and we are excited to grow our company with another location in the state. We are committed to further integrating the Granite State values of independence and sincere care for our neighbors into our community-minded company culture," says Melanie Lewis, Founder and Co-owner of Guardian Angel Senior Services. "With ever-increasing needs for our services in the region, along with our unique scholarship opportunities, the timing is perfect for those interested in launching careers as HHAs and LNAs."

Guardian Angel Senior Services has partnered with LNA Health Careers in Manchester and Concord to provide paid training of HHA and LNA candidates in Hillsborough and Merrimack Counties. The Community College System of New Hampshire is working with Guardian Angel Senior Services to provide LNA education and training in Cheshire, Merrimack, Rockingham and Sullivan Counties.

For more information about Guardian Angel Senior Services and available workforce training opportunities in New Hampshire, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com/careers/workforce-grant.

ABOUT GUARDIAN ANGEL SENIOR SERVICES

Melanie and Daniel Lewis founded Guardian Angel Senior Services in 2003 to provide a unique home care experience for seniors. Guardian Angel Senior Services works to make a difference in the lives of its clients by matching them with caring, patient and reliable caregivers who bond like family members. The company provides a wide range of services depending on client need, including personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship, nursing support and oversight, live in, respite, and end of life care. Guardian Angel Senior Services has 13 Massachusetts locations and 2 New Hampshire locations. For details, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

SOURCE Guardian Angel Senior Services