Guardian Designated a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality'

Guardian

30 Nov, 2023, 10:14 ET

Guardian is recognized for the seventh consecutive year by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), has earned a score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index In recognition of its commitment to equity and inclusion, and for the seventh consecutive year, Guardian has been designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

HRC's Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking survey that evaluates corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

"At Guardian our purpose to inspire well-being is inclusive of all. Receiving this honor for the seventh consecutive year reflects our long-standing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and the equitable and inclusive culture we are building," says Chief Human Resources Officer Stacey Hoin.

Jennifer Andrews, who leads Guardian's equity and inclusion efforts, adds, "Holding ourselves accountable for cultivating an inclusive and equitable environment for our colleagues, consumers, and communities is one of our foundational values. Attaining a score of 100 again is an important proof point on our journey towards achieving that goal."

Guardian also commits to support diverse businesses through its supplier diversity program where it seeks to build a diverse pipeline of vendors, including those which are LGBTQ+ owned, that support our business needs.

This recognition adds to the growing list of recent accolades that Guardian has received for being an employer of choice, including:

  • 2023, 2022, 2021 Forbes Best Large Employers
  • 2023 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity
  • 2023 Forbes 'America's Best Employers for Women
  • 2023, 2022, 2021 Best Place to Work in India
  • 2023 India's Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
  • 2023, 2021 India's Best Workplaces for Women
  • 2023 Disability Matters North America Marketplace Award

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY. Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

SOURCE Guardian

