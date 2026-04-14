New insights explore how income design is increasing confidence and reshaping retirement outcomes

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today released its latest publication, Income by Design: A modern framework for retirement confidence. The publication explores how income, certainty, and behavior are reshaping retirement planning in an era of longer lifespans and ongoing market uncertainty.

Read Guardian's publication, Income by Design: A modern framework for retirement confidence, here.

Guardian examines how retirement planning is shifting from saving to spending as individuals face longer lifespans, market uncertainty, and increasing complexity

This publication is part of an ongoing thought leadership series from Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets, a team of advanced planning specialists with deep expertise across retirement, tax, and wealth transfer strategies. Drawing on that perspective, the publication explores how individuals and business owners can better navigate the growing complexity of retirement planning. The insights point to a shift in focus from accumulation to income. While individuals are taught how to save, far fewer are prepared for the transition from saving to spending, often leading to uncertainty and underspending, even among those with significant assets. Increasingly, retirement success depends on how effectively wealth can be translated into reliable income that supports the life people want to live.

"At its core, retirement planning today is about confidence," said Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management at Guardian. "When people lack clarity around income, they tend to pull back, spending less, delaying decisions, or disengaging. The most effective plans start by focusing on how wealth supports life, not just long-term growth."

A central theme emerging from the publication is the importance of retirement income certainty. Research and planning experience show that securing predictable income to cover essential expenses can improve confidence well before retirement begins, helping individuals stay invested, make more disciplined decisions, and adapt as circumstances change.

These themes are explored throughout Income by Design: A modern framework for retirement confidence through three core perspectives:

A conversation on rethinking retirement income, featuring Erin Culek, Guardian's Head of Financial Protection and Retirement Solutions, and Nick Nefouse, Global Head of Retirement Solutions and Head of LifePath at BlackRock, examining why outcomes-based, whole-portfolio planning is becoming increasingly important as people move from saving to spending.

A client story that brings these ideas to life, highlighting the role of the financial advisor-client relationship and the importance of aligning income, protection, and long-term goals to support confidence in retirement.

A practical planning framework, outlining how advisors and clients can design a reliable income floor to support essential expenses while preserving flexibility, improving tax efficiency, and adapting as priorities evolve over time.

"Retirement isn't a single moment. It's a long, evolving phase of life," said Culek. "When people start by securing income for essential expenses, they give themselves the flexibility to stay invested, manage risk more deliberately, and make better decisions over time."

This publication indicates a shift toward redefining retirement readiness, one grounded in income reliability, coordinated planning, and long-term flexibility. As the retirement landscape grows more complex, the ability to design income intentionally may prove just as important as the ability to grow assets.

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About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

©2026 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

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SOURCE Guardian