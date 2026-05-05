The longevity gap: Americans anticipate living longer but are falling behind on preparedness

Guardian's 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet® report reveals a growing disparity between Americans' expectations and readiness across mental, physical, and financial wellness

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As lifespans continue to grow longer, Americans are increasingly feeling unprepared for the road ahead, according to the 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet® report from The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian). Yet, with thoughtful planning and purposeful actions at any stage of life, individuals can improve their mental, physical, and financial wellness over the long term.

Read the 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet report here.

Preparing for a long and healthy life, decade by decade

Working Americans have big dreams for their futures, with 60% anticipating more free time, 55% looking forward to traveling, and 52% aspiring to spend more time with friends and family. Despite their optimistic outlooks, Guardian found that many individuals aren't prepared for living long and healthy lives. In fact, Americans reported the lowest overall well-being and financial health levels in the 15 years Guardian has tracked these metrics.

Financial wellness remains the weakest pillar of well-being, with just three in 10 Americans reporting excellent or very good financial health. Only 13% feel exactly on track to save enough for the lifestyle they want in retirement, while nearly half (45%) say they're somewhat or very far off track. Self-reported mental and physical health levels also lag, with just 34% of Americans reporting strong mental health and 36% saying they have strong physical health.

Amid these challenges, the report also points to signs of progress and possibility indicating that small, intentional steps can make a meaningful difference. Americans who report higher levels of overall well-being tend to share common characteristics, including greater confidence in managing their finances and feeling more supported in planning for the future.

According to the report, among individuals with high overall well-being, three-quarters said they're good at taking care of their mental health, 68% said they're good at keeping up with doctor appointments, and 61% work with a financial advisor. Moreover, 65% of those who report high financial wellness say they're very good at living within their means.

"Americans are living longer and envisioning fuller, more active lives in the years ahead, but our research shows there's a growing gap between those aspirations and how people are preparing today," said Andrew McMahon, Chairman and CEO of Guardian. "Guardian's aim is to help individuals achieve financial, physical, and mental wellness by providing the tools, guidance, and support they need to help them approach longer lives with greater confidence and resilience."

Additional key findings from the annual report of 2,000 full-time working Americans include:

Many Americans feel financially off-track for the future. Half of Americans say money and finances are their top source of stress. Top financial concerns are having retirement savings last as long as needed (41%) and having a guaranteed source of income in retirement (37%). Among those over age 45, 55% regret not starting to save sooner for retirement, and 53% regret not saving enough.



Mental and physical health challenges hinder long-term well-being. Only 40% say they're good at keeping up with routine doctor visits, while 31% say they get enough exercise and just 27% report eating a healthy diet. About a third (34%) say they're good at taking care of their mental health.



Habits and expectations differ by generation. Fifty-nine percent of Baby Boomers say they're very good/excellent at keeping up with routine doctor appointments versus 34% of Gen Z and Millennials. Thirty-seven percent of Baby Boomers report eating a healthy diet, compared to 29% of Gen Z and Millennials. Members of Gen Z are almost twice as likely as Gen X to say they expect to not be working at all during retirement,



To learn more and view the full report, visit https://www.guardianlife.com/reports/mind-body-wallet.

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About Guardian

Guardian is making a difference in people's lives across the US as a leading mutual company, providing life and disability insurance, dental and workforce benefits, retirement, and wealth solutions. But we offer more than products. We partner with our customers to inspire well-being® – Mind, Body and Wallet®. Since 1860, when a community of immigrants joined together to protect their families and companies, we have embraced the spirit of mutuality as a mindset. We provide solutions that build financial confidence for individuals, strengthen businesses, and help employees thrive. Working as your partner, we invest in you, holding ourselves accountable not to shareholders, but to your long-term well-being. All of our colleagues share this mindset. Our collaborative culture extends beyond our workplace to uplift communities all around us. Because we believe value grows when it's shared. We're here for you today and we'll be here to deliver on our promises tomorrow. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion, the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Unless otherwise noted all data points can be sourced from Guardian's 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet report.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $93.8 Billion; Liabilities = $83.8 Billion (including $64.0 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $10.0 Billion. Financial information concerning GIAC as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $11.0 Billion; Liabilities = $10.3 Billion (including $4.1 Billion of Reserves); and Capital and Surplus = $0.7 Billion. Financial information for Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $5.7 Billion; Liabilities = $5.5 Billion (including $1.2 Billion in Reserves); and Capital and Surplus = $0.2 Billion.

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SOURCE Guardian