Guardian introduces two new Crediting Strategies to Guardian MarketPerform®, designed to enhance clients' financial wellness

With the majority of Americans reporting they aren't prepared for retirement, additions to Guardian's registered index-linked annuity allow for greater growth potential and further customization

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has announced the addition of two new Crediting Strategies to Guardian MarketPerform®—Step-Up Trigger Rate and Cap with Participation and Spread strategies. The company's registered index-linked annuity (RILA) now offers clients the flexibility to choose from a total of three Crediting Strategies.

Learn more about Guardian MarketPerform here: https://www.guardianlife.com/annuities/RILA

As one of the first RILAs to offer Cap Rate and Participation with Spread as a Crediting Strategy, clients now have access to greater growth potential without paying a fee*. Through the Step-Up Trigger Rate option, clients also get even more predictability. These additions follow other enhancements the company made to Guardian MarketPerform in 2025, including making Guardian MarketPerform available in New York state and adding Nasdaq-100 three- and six-year terms in all approved states.

According to research from Guardian, 73% of Americans said they haven't saved enough for retirement and 69% regret not starting to save sooner—with past confusion, hesitancy, and concern over market conditions leaving many underprepared for retirement. As RILAs like Guardian MarketPerform provide growth potential and a level of protection during market downturns, RILAs are a unique financial tool that can help Americans better prepare for retirement. For those nearing retirement, RILAs can also be less risky than traditional equity investments.

"Confidence in retirement means knowing your money has a level of protection, no matter the economic conditions," said Erin Culek, Head of Financial Protection and Retirement Solutions at Guardian. "With Americans' desire for financial security stronger than ever, sales of Guardian MarketPerform have nearly tripled since launching in 2024. We're continuing to enhance our suite of retirement solutions so individuals can retire with confidence."

Discover how Guardian MarketPerform can help individuals build a secure retirement at GuardianLife.com/annuities/RILA. A current prospectus for Guardian MarketPerform is available here.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history.

Disclaimer

This product is sold by prospectus only. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. The prospectus contains important information regarding this product, including risks, fees and expenses. A prospectus may be obtained by calling 888-Guardian (888-482-7342). To download a prospectus, please visit guardianlife.com. Guardian MarketPerform® may not be available in all states.

Index Protection and Crediting Strategies are not a permanent part of the contract and may be removed due to circumstances beyond the control of GIAC. These circumstances and the special rules that govern how assets in a discontinued index interest account may be reallocated are outlined in the contract. We will not issue a Contract on February 29 in leap years. The Contract would be issued on the following business day.

If you do not remain invested in your IPCS options until the Term End Date, you could experience a loss that is greater than the level of protection the Protection Strategy provides or a gain that is lower than the return the Crediting Strategy provides on the Term End Date.

The renewal rates under each Strategy are based on the economic environment at the time renewal rates are declared and may be less favorable than those declared at issue. Renewal rates may be reduced as the contract approaches the end of the surrender charge period.

*Withdrawals may be subject to a surrender charge. Expenses related to administration, sales and certain risks in the contract are factored into the Rates.

Nasdaq-100 three- and six-year terms) are only available at issue and renewal for contracts issued based on apps signed on or after May 1.

All guarantees are backed exclusively by the strength and claims paying ability of The Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC). Guardian MarketPerform® is issued by GIAC, a Delaware corporation, and distributed through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). GIAC and PAS are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian). Guardian, GIAC and PAS are located at 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Product availability and features may vary by state.

Guardian MarketPerform® products are issued on contract forms 23-RILA, 23-RILA BUFFER, 23-RILA FRS, 23-RILA ROPDB, 23-RILA WSC, 23-RILA STRATEGY SPEC (or state equivalent forms). Product availability and features may vary by state.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

