Guardian Life H-O-R-S-E Game at Madison Square Garden with Alonzo Mourning Demonstrated that Disability is Not Inability

This competition, sponsored by Guardian Life, was one of the highlights of the 2K Empire Classic Tourney held at Madison Square Garden Nov. 21-22, which benefits the Wounded Warrior Project. Guardian Life was a proud sponsor of the 2K Empire Classic and as part of their Equal & Able Partnership with former disability insurance client Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, they organized the half-time exhibition to show everyone that disability does not mean inability.

Mourning, who is a graduate of Georgetown University, and Saint-Remy, who is a top recruit for the CUNY Inclusive Sports Basketball team, used impressive outside shooting and trick shot skills during the competition. In the end, Chris won in a close and hard-fought shooting exhibition that inspired hoop fans at the sold-out Madison Square Garden.

About the players in the Guardian Life H-O-R-S-E Shootout

Alonzo Mourning , Basketball Hall of Famer, Pro Champion (Miami Heat 2006) and Georgetown alum. During his career he suffered from a serious kidney disease which led to a kidney transplant. After the transplant, he returned to pro basketball and won a championship.

, Basketball Hall of Famer, Pro Champion (Miami Heat 2006) and alum. During his career he suffered from a serious kidney disease which led to a kidney transplant. After the transplant, he returned to pro basketball and won a championship. Chris Saint-Remy , Championship Wheelchair basketball player for Nassau Kings and 2017 Sapolin Memorial Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Champ and Tourney MVP. He is the first recruit for CUNY Inclusive Sports Basketball team and starts play in 2020.

