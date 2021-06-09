Guardian Life Names Phil Pescatore Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

In his former role, Pescatore led compliance for Guardian Life's Individual Markets business where he oversaw adherence to business-critical regulatory requirements. Prior to joining the company, he served as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Supervision for AXA Advisors, with increasing responsibility for risk management and regulatory supervision. He also held several risk management and leadership roles during his 13-year career at Prudential.

"Guardian puts great emphasis on ethics and compliance, and I'm proud to have an opportunity to lead a talented organization," said Pescatore. "Our regulatory environment is complex and ever-changing, and we're committed to bringing contemporary and insightful counsel to our partners."

Pescatore holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from Providence College, and FINRA series 6, 26, 7, 24, and 99 registrations.

