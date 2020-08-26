Guardian Life Subsidiary Avēsis Receives NCQA Certification

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Avēsis, has been awarded the NCQA-Certified HEDIS® Compliance Audit™ seal for the Medicaid and CHIP dental programs offered by Premier Access in the State of Utah. The distinction is awarded to companies who demonstrate high quality and a commitment to delivering optimal care for patients.

"As part of the Guardian family of companies, our values, such as holding ourselves to high standards, guide everything we do and ensure we always deliver the best for our customers," said Chris Swanker, Chief Executive Officer of Avēsis. "We are thrilled to have NCQA recognize the strength of our HEDIS data and data collection measures in our Utah Medicaid and CHIP dental programs. The rigorous HEDIS certification process reinforces our commitment to quality care."

To win the seal, the Utah Medicaid/CHIP team underwent a thorough, external audit of processes and quality checks for reporting dental HEDIS data. Avēsis, via Premier Access, manages the CHIP and Medicaid benefits for more than 150,000 Utahans statewide through contracts with the Utah Department of Health. They have held the CHIP contract with the State since 2010 and a Medicaid dental with since 2012.1 This is the second year Avēsis has been awarded this distinction.

The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the measurement tool used by the nation's health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service. The accuracy of collecting, measuring, and reporting HEDIS is vital to benchmarking and improving quality. Attaining the NCQA seal is widely seen by consumers and providers as a seal of quality.

HEDIS is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

About Avēsis

Avēsis began in 1978 as a family-run business vested in protecting the eye health, dental, and hearing health of Americans. In January 2016, Avēsis joined the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, a Fortune 250 global financial services and insurance company committed to providing individuals and businesses the financial guidance and insurance they need. As one of the largest mutual life insurers for over 150 years, and a leading provider of employee benefits, Guardian brings the resources Avēsis can use to grow and expand their services across the country. Today, Avēsis manages hearing, dental, and eye care for more than 7.5 million Medicaid and Medicare Advantage covered lives through contracts with states and health plans. For more information, please visit Avēsis' government programs page or follow us on Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Mendoza

Guardian Life

[email protected]

GUARDIAN® and the Guardian Logo® are registered trademarks of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. ©Copyright 2020 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, N.Y. 2020-107323 (Exp. 8/22)

1 Both contracts are underwritten by our wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Access Insurance Company.

SOURCE Guardian

Related Links

https://www.guardianlife.com/

