Guardian, Nationwide and Prudential Lead Corporate Insight's 14th Annual Life Insurance Digital Experience Awards

Guardian earns three medals; Nationwide and Prudential secure two apiece across six digital experience categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 14th annual Life Insurance Monitor Awards. This year's program recognizes digital innovation and best practices across six key categories: Public Site Homepages, Product Comparison, Account Owner Site Maintenance, Chat Tools, Advisor Site Forms Centers, and Account Owner Site Homepages.

The annual Life Insurance Awards recognize leading digital experiences from top life insurers.

Now in its fourteenth year, the awards program evaluated 18 leading life insurers in the Life Insurance Monitor coverage group.

"This year's awards highlight digital capabilities that empower prospects and policyowners to navigate complex insurance decisions with greater confidence and efficiency," says Jacob Littman, Insurance Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "From intuitive advisor tools to comprehensive maintenance features, winning firms demonstrate how thoughtful digital design can meaningfully improve the life insurance experience across the customer journey."

Key Findings and Award Winners

Public Site Homepages

Ethos earns the gold medal for its streamlined homepage that promotes no-medical-exam life insurance with clear calls-to-action throughout the application journey. MassMutual receives silver for its well-organized homepage featuring embedded calculators and comprehensive resources. Prudential takes bronze for incorporating a unique product recommendation tool directly on the homepage alongside educational resources.

Product Comparison Resources

Guardian wins gold by offering comprehensive comparison resources, including multiple comparison tables, videos, and articles that help users understand life insurance types. Nationwide earns silver for its comparison tables featuring helpful design elements. Mutual of Omaha receives bronze for providing extensive comparison content with tooltips and product-specific next steps.

Account Owner Site Maintenance

Guardian captures gold for its capabilities that excel in both findability and comprehensiveness, including a centralized Profile page and fully digital beneficiary updates. Equitable takes silver for offering strong account maintenance processes with helpful embedded guidance throughout. John Hancock earns bronze for its dedicated profile page and simplified beneficiary distribution options.

Chat Tools

Prudential wins gold for providing separate product-specific chatbots with preset query options, navigation links, and downloadable chat transcripts. Guardian receives silver for its chat tool that responds to both website usage and account information queries while enabling seamless live agent connections. USAA takes bronze for offering advanced chatbot technology using natural language processing.

Advisor Site Forms Centers

Lincoln Financial earns gold for its easily findable and well-organized form center with comprehensive filtering, online form completion capabilities, and secure file submission features. Nationwide receives silver for offering extensive search filtering across three intrapage tabs with the ability to upload forms directly to the site. Brighthouse Financial takes bronze for its well-organized form center with detailed search filters and clear submission instructions.

Account Owner Site Homepages

State Farm wins gold for offering the most comprehensive account selection and contract overview pages in the coverage set, featuring extensive financial professional information. USAA earns silver for providing unique features including layout editing, personal financial assessment tools, and coverage review capabilities. Primerica receives bronze for its organized account selection page with centralized maintenance links and comprehensive contract overview information.

Organizations can purchase the full Life Insurance Monitor Awards Report at CorporateInsight.com.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

About Life Insurance Monitor

CI's Life Insurance Monitor is a subscription-based competitive intelligence research service focused on the digital life insurance experience. The service provides subscribers with benchmark insights into public websites, authenticated experiences, and mobile app capabilities, delivering industry analysis reports, biweekly competitive intelligence updates, and competitor capability tracking to help organizations stay ahead in the industry.

