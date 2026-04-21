Exceptional earnings, strong premium growth, and the largest policyholder dividend in Guardian's history reflect disciplined execution and long‑term financial performance

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced financial results in The 2025 Guardian Annual, highlighted by record operating income of $2.5 billion, $12.6 billion in total capital, and the largest policyholder dividend in Guardian's history. The results reflect diversified growth across businesses, robust investment performance, and an unwavering commitment to financial wellness for its policyholders.

Guardian reports record operating income and capital strength in The 2025 Guardian Annual

In 2025, Guardian collected $13.5 billion in premiums, representing 7% growth, with record sales across its businesses and provided policyholders with $7 billion in benefits. In recognition of its financial strength and performance, Guardian approved a $1.7 billion dividend to participating policyholders in 2026, a 9% increase from the prior year.

"Guardian's 2025 results reflect record operating performance and financial strength," said Kevin Molloy, Chief Financial Officer of Guardian. "Our earnings momentum, resilient balance sheet, and disciplined risk management position us to execute our long‑term strategy while remaining firmly committed to our mutuality and to serving policyholders for generations."

Key business drivers:

Diversified growth across core businesses : Guardian achieved strong premium growth and exceptional sales across its businesses, reflecting continued demand for protection, benefits, retirement solutions, and wealth management.

: Guardian achieved strong premium growth and exceptional sales across its businesses, reflecting continued demand for protection, benefits, retirement solutions, and wealth management. Investment activity and capital management : Robust investment returns, prudent expense management, and a long-term asset allocation strategy supported record operating income and healthy capital.

: Robust investment returns, prudent expense management, and a long-term asset allocation strategy supported record operating income and healthy capital. Investment partnerships : Guardian continued to enhance its investment capabilities through long-term, strategic partnerships with Janus Henderson and Hamilton Lane.

: Guardian continued to enhance its investment capabilities through long-term, strategic partnerships with Janus Henderson and Hamilton Lane. Retirement solutions innovation: Guardian expanded its retirement solutions to provide flexibility and growth potential with new crediting strategies within Guardian MarketPerform®.

Financial strength and customer service recognition:

In 2025, Guardian continued to earn recognition from leading independent organizations, including:

Industry-leading financial ratings and recognition:

Aa1 (High Quality) from Moody's Investors Service

A++ (Superior) from A.M. Best Company

AA+ (Very Strong) from Standard & Poor's

100 out of 100 Comdex score

Customer service excellence:

First‑place rankings in DALBAR's Insurance Service Award, Annuity Service Award, and Financial Intermediary Service Award

Recognition for "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for phone support through J.D. Power's Certified Customer Service Program

For more information on Guardian's 2025 financial results, please see The 2025 Guardian Annual and additional insights from Kevin Molloy here.

Media contact

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About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion — the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Janus Henderson is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $93.8 billion; liabilities = $83.8 billion (including $64.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $10.0 billion.

Comdex is not a rating, but a composite of all ratings that a company has received from the major rating agencies (A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch). Comdex percentile ranks the companies on a scale of 1 to 100 (with 100 being the best). Ratings are as of March 2026 and are subject to change.

©2026 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

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SOURCE Guardian