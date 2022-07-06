Guardian Roofing Selects Winner of the 2022 HALO Project

SEATTLE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Roofing is pleased to announce Janet and William Vandenberg as the company's 2022 HALO Project winners, a by-nomination contest to help provide a local family with a new roof or roof repair. The Guardian Halo Project was founded in 2018 when the Guardian family brainstormed ways to best give back to the community in a way that's unique to the company.

HALO is an acronym which stands for:

Helping–the community, families, or simply enriching others' lives

Achieving–a purpose and successfully filling a need

Lasting–not only a company that lasts, but also fostering lasting relationships

Overcome–meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles

"The Guardian Halo Project is our pride and joy, and it touches us deeply to see how a new roof improves the quality of life for the families we have been able to help over the last three years," says Lori Swanson, CEO of Guardian. "At Guardian, we believe it's incredibly important to give back and take care of our community, and we are so excited to provide the Vandenburgs with this gift."

The Vandenbergs have lived in their Maple Valley home for 18 years, but encountered recent hardship that prevented them from being able to repair their cracked roof and leaking skylights. To get by, they placed a tarp on their roof and covered the indoor furniture in plastic to protect it from the leaking water during heavy rains.

"As seniors on a fixed income, after receiving bids, we were trying to figure out how we could pay to have the work done. While waiting to afford it, other circumstances occurred that have prevented us from making repairs," says Janet.

A bad case of pneumonia prevented Janet from working for four months. Just as she recovered and was returning to work, William was diagnosed with vascular dementia. As they struggled financially, a new obstacle occurred: a road construction crew destroyed the drain field for their septic system, adding a new financial burden at a cost of $30,000-$35,000. Following that, William got sick with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a few months. Soon after, he took a fall and broke his hip and femur, resulting in surgery and rehabilitation.

"The leaks are concerning, but due to circumstances we cannot control, the cost of the roof/skylight repair is becoming more difficult for us to accomplish on our own. When I received an email from Guardian Roofing explaining the Halo Project, I got a glimpse of hope and wanted to share our story with Guardian," says Janet.

The Guardian team knew that after all of the obstacles the Vandenbergs had been up against, they were the family that needed them most this year.

"It's an awesome program for people who are definitely in need. I just didn't know how I was going to get over all these hurdles," says Janet. "I'm so glad that Guardian is going to be a part of our story and we can't wait."

WATCH THEIR STORY:

Janet and William Vandenberg

PHOTOS OF THE VANDENBERGS' ROOF:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pt9wv6n3qxfts2n/AADSvGQhbgr6IQn_AS5ZKbmAa?dl=0

MORE ABOUT GUARDIAN HOME'S HALO PROJECT AND PAST WINNERS:

https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project/

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is a professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of Tacoma, Puyallup, Auburn and Bellevue. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of just over 100, with skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry and skylight needs. Guardian is the exclusive dealer in the Seattle/Metro/Puget Sound area to offer the Gutter Dome, an award winning product that not only protects homes, but helps to keep homeowners safe from climbing roofs or ladders each year to clean out their gutters with a 30-year no clog guarantee. Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and named a top 150 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com .

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

CONTACT

Michelle J. Lamont

Public Relations | Guardian Roofing

(214) 228-9135

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Roofing