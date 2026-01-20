Guardz Announces Industry Veteran Rob Rae as Strategic Advisor to Advance MSP-Focused Cybersecurity

Tech industry veteran and MSP community leader, Rob Rae, joins Guardz as a strategic advisor, supporting the company's channel strategy and ecosystem development.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity platform purpose-built to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) protect small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Rob Rae, an experienced IT channel and MSP community leader, as a strategic advisor to support the company's MSP-focused strategy, ecosystem development, and industry engagement.

Rob Rae is a veteran channel and ecosystem leader, currently CVP of Community & Ecosystems at Pax8, bringing decades of MSP and partner strategy experience to Guardz as a Strategic Advisor

Rae currently serves as Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience at Pax8. In his advisory role with Guardz, Rae will provide strategic guidance focused on MSP community engagement, ecosystem development, and evolving security needs across the channel.

"MSPs are on the front lines of cybersecurity at a time when attacks are accelerating, customer expectations are rising, and SMBs are more reliant on the MSP community than ever to keep them secure and their businesses running," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Cofounder of Guardz. "Rob brings a rare combination of deep MSP community trust and real-world channel experience, making him a strategic addition as we continue to build Guardz into the all-in-one security platform MSPs rely on to protect their SMB customers."

Rae will collaborate with the Guardz team to help advise how cybersecurity is delivered across the MSP ecosystem. He will engage in select initiatives, including participation in key industry events and broader ecosystem initiatives, bringing a clear, market-informed perspective to the conversations that shape what comes next. Rae will provide strategic guidance informed by a broad network of cybersecurity and channel experts, helping shape the company growth in line with the real-world needs of MSPs, evolving market trends, and customer expectations.

"Guardz is tackling one of the most pressing challenges facing MSPs in today's evolving cybersecurity and threat landscape – delivering effective, scalable security for SMBs," said Rae. "I'm excited to support the team and help them continue building solutions that reflect the real-world needs of the MSP community and their SMB clients."

As cyber threats continue to rise and SMBs remain primary targets for malicious attacks and breaches, MSPs face growing pressure to deliver stronger security without added complexity or operational burden. Guardz enables MSPs to take a proactive, unified approach to protecting their customers, providing an AI-native platform that streamlines cybersecurity for MSPs and their SMB customers that lack the resources or expertise to tackle these threats alone.

About Guardz

Guardz is the unified cybersecurity platform purpose-built for MSPs. The company consolidates the essential security controls, including identities, endpoints, email, awareness, and more, into one AI-native framework designed for operational efficiency. Its identity-centric approach connects the dots across vectors, reducing the gaps that siloed tools leave behind so MSPs can respond to user risk in real time. With 24/7 AI + human-led MDR, Guardz utilizes agentic AI to triage at machine speed while expert analysts validate, mitigate, and guide response, giving MSPs scalable protection without adding headcount.

