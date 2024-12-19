Guardz Appoints Esther Pinto as CISO to Drive AI-Powered Innovation and Strengthen Cybersecurity Leadership

Pinto joins the company empowering MSPs and IT professionals with unified, AI-powered cybersecurity to strengthen its security strategy and lead efforts in safeguarding the organization's operations amid its ongoing growth

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered cyber protection for small businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Esther Pinto as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Esther will play a pivotal role in securing Guardz's operations and will lead the company's security strategy.

"Esther's appointment as CISO marks a significant milestone for Guardz as we continue to prioritize security as the core of our mission," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "Her extensive background in information security, coupled with her passion for inclusion and diversity, makes her the perfect leader to guide Guardz's security initiatives and shape the future of our security strategy. We are excited to welcome Esther to our team and are confident she will be a driving force behind our continued success."

Pinto brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, having held leadership roles focused on enhancing information security programs and driving strategic guidance for organizations at all stages of growth. Her professional journey includes transformative roles at Anecdotes, where she was CISO and Head of Information Security, and AppsFlyer, where she led and shaped the Information Security team.

"Joining Guardz as CISO is a huge opportunity to shape the future of cybersecurity in an organization that's leading the charge in empowering MSPs to defend SMBs from ever-evolving cyber threats," said Pinto. "I'm driven by the challenge of building cutting-edge security programs that not only protect but also inspire innovation, and I'm excited to be a part of the exceptional team at Guardz to fortify our operations and lead the next evolution of our security."

Guardz offers a unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to empower MSPs to protect SMBs from rising cyber threats. The platform empowers MSPs to efficiently manage multiple clients' cybersecurity needs from a single dashboard. The company's AI-driven capabilities continuously monitor digital assets, providing real-time alerts, insights, and automated remediation. It also integrates cyber insurance readiness, allowing SMBs to secure coverage while MSPs benefit from additional revenue streams. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and support, Guardz delivers affordable, comprehensive protection for MSPs and their SMB customers.

About Guardz

Guardz provides an AI-native unified detection and response platform designed for MSPs to secure and insure small businesses. The platform protects critical assets, including M365/Google Workspace identities, emails, endpoints, and cloud data, all with a user-centric approach. The company is redefining the MDR market by leveraging the power of AI agents to connect the dots and deliver unified, scalable, and effective protection for small businesses.

