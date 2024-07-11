Guardz Integrates with ConnectWise PSA Through Invent Program

The two companies celebrate their certified integration to offer MSPs the benefits of the Guardz AI-powered, unified cybersecurity platform for their SMB clients

MIAMI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company securing and insuring small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the completion of all necessary security certifications as required by ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). To directly integrate with ConnectWise PSA APIs and earn integration certification through Invent, integrators must pass an independent security review that ensures the safety and security of the integration.

The ConnectWise Invent program is a robust integration collaboration program for third-party software providers (TSPs) seeking to merge their solutions with innovative software from ConnectWise. The program strives to support MSPs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise.

This collaboration and integration through the ConnectWise Invent program will help Guardz further empower more MSPs with streamlined, AI-powered cybersecurity for their numerous customers amid cyber threats. The integration will enable MSPs to seamlessly integrate Guardz incident data into their clients' ConnectWise PSA environment, allowing for effective detection, prioritization, and response to incidents from their service board. By combining Guardz's actionable insights into emerging threats and malicious activities with ConnectWise PSA's robust automation and management capabilities, more MSPs will be able to proactively identify and address security gaps, minimizing risks, protecting critical assets, and driving operational efficiency.

"We are proud that Guardz is at the forefront of AI-powered cybersecurity, empowering hundreds of MSPs and IT professionals across the globe to deliver comprehensive security tailored specifically for SMBs," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "With everything required to protect a business in one package, this integration allows more MSPs to significantly increase their range of capabilities while cutting their costs and growing their businesses. Integrating the power of our MSP platform with ConnectWise PSA allows us to provide a powerful combination of threat intelligence, remediation and automation."

"We're excited to welcome Guardz to the Invent Program at ConnectWise as a certified integrator," said Chris Timms, EVP and GM Ecosystems at ConnectWise. "Their expertise in security solutions aligns to our mission to enable MSPs with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We look forward to the innovative solutions and value they will bring to our community through the power of the Invent Program."

Integrators work closely with the ConnectWise API team to create integration roadmaps for comprehensive support throughout the development process, and to become certified. Upon certification, third-party integrators in the Invent program gain access to an array of valuable resources, useful tools, and additional benefits.

To learn more and to enroll in the Invent program as a third-party integrator, contact [email protected].

About Guardz

Guardz is an AI-powered, holistic cybersecurity solution built to empower MSPs to secure and insure SMBs against ever-evolving threats such as phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, data, and cloud apps, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses' security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world's first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

