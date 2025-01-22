Guardz Introduces New 'Ultimate Plan' to Redefine MSP Cybersecurity with AI-Native Unified Detection and Response Featuring SentinelOne EDR

The new offering combines Unified Detection and Response capabilities from Guardz with embedded SentinelOne endpoint protection, simplifying best-in-class cybersecurity automation for MSPs

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive, AI-native cyber protection for small businesses, today unveiled its new "Ultimate Plan." This premium offering provides MSPs and IT professionals with the AI-native Guardz unified detection and response platform enhanced with SentinelOne's advanced endpoint protection. By enabling MSPs to minimize manual intervention, reduce complexity, and swiftly resolve threats, the Ultimate Plan empowers them to deliver exceptional, seamless security to their small and medium-size business customers.

As 77% of MSPs report that they struggle to manage multiple, complex security point solutions across customer environments, cyberattacks are growing increasingly sophisticated, targeting supply chains, endpoints, and cloud systems. As a result, many MSPs struggle to protect their multiple clients in a streamlined and scalable way, threatening their businesses and leaving their SMB clients vulnerable to inefficiencies and risks that can compromise security and erode client trust.

The Ultimate Plan integrates the Guardz MDR (managed detection and response) capabilities with SentinelOne's best-in-class endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology. This continued collaboration and partnership between Guardz and SentinelOne elevates the offering to provide unparalleled value for the MSP community. The platform ensures automated threat detection, mitigation, and remediation across identities, endpoints, emails, cloud, and data, all managed from a single user-centric interface. MSPs benefit from real-time protection and simplified workflows, eliminating the need for multiple security solutions.

The key features of the Ultimate Plan include:

Unified Detection and Response : The solution combines signals from multiple security layers—identities, endpoints, email, cloud, and data—into a single, comprehensive engine for streamlined threat detection and response, supporting seamless security operations.

: The solution combines signals from multiple security layers—identities, endpoints, email, cloud, and data—into a single, comprehensive engine for streamlined threat detection and response, supporting seamless security operations. Best-in-Class SentinelOne EDR : Through its partnership with SentinelOne, Guardz deploys and manages advanced, real-time endpoint protection directly within the Guardz platform, vastly simplifying endpoint security and removing the need to navigate and train on multiple interfaces. It also simplifies the day-to-day tasks of configuring and maintaining SentinelOne, allowing for proactive security updates and management.

: Through its partnership with SentinelOne, Guardz deploys and manages advanced, real-time endpoint protection directly within the Guardz platform, vastly simplifying endpoint security and removing the need to navigate and train on multiple interfaces. It also simplifies the day-to-day tasks of configuring and maintaining SentinelOne, allowing for proactive security updates and management. AI-Powered Automation : The solution automates critical security functions, including threat detection and mitigation, alert management and prioritization, and threat resolution, reducing the burden of false positives and operational noise while minimizing manual intervention. This enables MSPs to focus on other priorities while ensuring ideal security outcomes.

: The solution automates critical security functions, including threat detection and mitigation, alert management and prioritization, and threat resolution, reducing the burden of false positives and operational noise while minimizing manual intervention. This enables MSPs to focus on other priorities while ensuring ideal security outcomes. Real-Time Incident Support and Analysis : The solution facilitates direct, real-time engagement with a team of Guardz security analysts for actionable responses, including quarantining endpoints, blocking threats, and isolating risky users. It also links endpoint activity with other security layers, including cloud behavior, employee awareness, leaked credentials, and email activity, to provide MSPs a complete view of customer risk.

"Today's MSPs face mounting challenges in securing their SMB customers' operations while managing a large number of solutions and alerts at once," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "The Ultimate Plan is our answer to these challenges. It provides an intuitive, AI-native solution that reduces complexity, enhances response times, and empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional security with ease. By partnering with SentinelOne, we are bringing together the best of advanced endpoint protection and user-centric security management."

The Ultimate Plan also allows access to robust tools for MSPs to personalize client communications, monitor endpoint health proactively, and access global security insights for comprehensive incident analysis. By offering a scalable and cost-effective solution, Guardz reaffirms its commitment to supporting MSPs in building resilient businesses and providing their SMB customers with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions.

The Guardz Ultimate Plan is available immediately. Interested MSPs can learn more and sign up here or contact their local distributor for more info, and watch a video for an in-depth look at the plan's features here.

