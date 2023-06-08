Guardz Launches AI-Powered Multilayered Phishing Protection To Secure SMEs

With more than 3 billion phishing emails sent every day, Guardz protects SMEs from the increased risk of this growing attack vector

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company securing and insuring SMEs, today announced a new AI-powered Multilayered Phishing Protection solution to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs) prevent phishing attacks before their security is compromised. The hassle-free and cost effective solution uses AI to provide small businesses and the MSPs that support them with automatic detection and remediation capabilities to protect against phishing attacks – the number one threat they face. By combining email security, web browsing protection, perimeter posture, and awareness culture in one native solution, businesses can now efficiently safeguard against phishing threats, bolstering resilience and future-proofing their systems.

Ninety percent of all cyber attacks are initiated with phishing, which relies on social engineering to prey on human nature. Cybercriminals attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by tricking recipients clicking on malicious links or providing personal information, which can then be used for identity theft, ransomware attacks, or other malicious activities. These attacks can result in data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage to small businesses and even compromise the security of a business's entire network, leading to the exposure of further confidential information.

Guardz's new Multilayered Phishing Protection: continuously scans for all inbound traffic with its advanced anti-phishing email protection solution; initiates detection through AI-powered anti-phishing and anti-malware engines; removes risky emails from users' inboxes and automatically sends them to quarantine; monitors internet browsing to detect potential phishing attempts and delivers real-time alerts to system admins to enable timely responses; and provides ongoing, active cyber awareness training and tailored phishing simulations for employees, fostering a culture of caution and vigilance. Perhaps most importantly when dealing with phishing, the Guardz solution empowers every employee to behave in ways that support and strengthen the business's cybersecurity posture.

"The proliferation of phishing attack as a service (AaaS) tools sold on the dark web is putting the SME ecosystem increasingly at risk. Our new AI-powered phishing protection solution provides SMEs and MSPs with a holistic and accessible solution to prevent the success of phishing attacks," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "This is a significant addition to Guardz's holistic cyber security offering for small businesses, ensuring that they can react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, but also be protected by cyber insurance for complete peace of mind – a true secure and insure approach."

The Multilayered Phishing Protection enables MSPs to provide their SME customers complete protection across all potential phishing attack vectors. It does so by automatically scanning the perimeter posture, inbound email traffic and internet browsing, and by providing ongoing, tailored cyber awareness training and simulation for employees. The platform automatically verifies emails for authentication protocols including Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and checks for malicious forwarding rules.

The new Multilayered Phishing Protection solution is available now from Guardz. For further details, please visit Guardz's website: https://guardz.com/phishing-protection/

Guardz is a holistic cyber security and insurance solution designed for SMEs. Guardz's solution continuously monitors businesses' digital landscapes to protect their entire range of assets, enables them to react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, and provides cyber insurance for peace of mind. Its all-in-one, affordable platform is on guard 24/7, and is easy to use for both in-house IT personnel and MSPs. With cutting-edge technologies stacked into a robust platform, Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

