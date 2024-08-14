Guardz Launches Unique 'Community Shield' Plan to Empower MSPs

The new, complimentary community plan will empower MSPs with unified automatic detection and response for their internal operations, reflecting Guardz's appreciation and continued support for the MSP community

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the AI-powered cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive cyber protection for small businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of its new, free Community Shield plan for MSPs. The offering is designed to help MSPs secure and insure their internal operations, offering automated detection and response across identities, emails, devices, and data.

The plan provides a free account for the unified Guardz platform, offering robust security controls and automated detection and response without any financial commitment. MSPs can now protect their businesses while having the flexibility to extend the same high level of active protection to their clients through cost-effective plans.

Every day, MSPs take on the complexity of managing multiple customer environments with numerous point solutions and different variables. This responsibility necessitates an even greater level of cybersecurity for their own businesses, as MSPs have a high degree of access to their customers' accounts and data, making them attractive targets for cyber attackers. And as the risk of supply chain and cloud attacks targeting them rises, MSPs must ensure robust internal security measures to maintain the integrity and reputation of not only their own operations but also those of their clients amid an increasingly sophisticated digital landscape.

Underscoring Guardz's commitment to and appreciation for the MSP community, the Community Shield plan features a unified security platform that eliminates the need for multiple vendors, offering both ease of use and comprehensive protection. Advanced automation and AI streamline security operations, while the Guardz Growth Hub provides tools and resources to help MSPs confidently grow their businesses. Additionally, Guardz provides prospecting tools and marketing reports that offer valuable insights for business development and client engagement.

"This offering is our commitment to supporting and protecting the MSP community, reflecting our appreciation for the partnership and trust we are building together," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "We've gained so much from this collaborative community, and now we want to give back. By providing the Guardz platform for free, we aim to support MSPs' growth and success while keeping their businesses secure and insured. We believe that a secure MSP is better equipped to foster secure environments for their clients, creating a ripple effect of enhanced cybersecurity across the board and, ultimately, a safer digital world."

The Guardz Community Shield plan is available immediately. Interested MSPs can sign up for a free two week trial and claim their free licenses directly within the product. To learn more and sign up, click here.

Guardz provides MSPs and IT professionals with an AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to secure and insure SMBs against cyberattacks. The Guardz platform offers automatic detection and response, protecting users, emails, devices, cloud directories, and data. By simplifying cybersecurity management, Guardz enables businesses to focus on growth without being bogged down by security complexities. The company's scalable and cost-effective pricing model ensures comprehensive protection for all digital assets, facilitating rapid deployment and business expansion.

