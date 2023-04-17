Guardz Secures 22 G2 Badges, Solidifying Its Position as a Cybersecurity Market Leader Protecting SMEs

The cybersecurity company securing and insuring businesses won badges across four key categories surrounding cloud and email security

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company securing and insuring SMEs, today announced that it has secured 22 notable badges in four distinct categories in the G2 Spring 2023 Reports , including Cloud Data Security, Cloud Email Security, Email Security, and Cloud Security. This recognition further cements Guard'z position as a leader providing SMEs a comprehensive cybersecurity and cyber insurance solution.

G2 is the largest and most trusted peer-to-peer review marketplace evaluating software solutions and services, focused on customer satisfaction and market reputation. G2's reports showcase a company's standing in the market, and its badges signify companies that deliver top products and experiences for their customers each quarter.

Guardz's secure and insure solution obtained six types of badges within the four distinct categories, including Best Estimated ROI, Easiest to Do Business With, Fastest Implementation, High Performer, Users Most Likely To Recommend, and Best Support.

"We are delighted to have been awarded such coveted G2 badges as recognition of the quality and value of Guardz's offerings," said Dor Eisner, Guardz Co-Founder and CEO. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to develop such an amazing product, and it's truly inspiring to see that our efforts are being recognized by our customers and the wider industry. We will continue to work tirelessly to give SMEs and MSPs the best tools to create a safer digital world."

With the ongoing digital revolution pushing companies of all sizes to migrate their operations to the often-vulnerable cloud, 47% of small businesses have experienced at least one cyber-attack in the past year. And with diminished resources and budgets, small and medium-size businesses are among the most appealing targets for malicious actors. To combat this rise in cyberattacks targeting SMEs, Guardz has developed a holistic and hassle-free cybersecurity platform that provides both real-time cyber protection and cyber insurance. MSP partners using Guardz benefit from a solution that automatically monitors SMEs digital footprint to continuously analyze cybersecurity risks and remediate threats.

About Guardz

Guardz is a holistic cybersecurity and insurance solution designed for SMEs. Its comprehensive and affordable platform is on guard 24/7, and is easy to use for both in-house IT personnel and MSPs. With cutting-edge technologies stacked into a robust platform, Guardz's solution continuously monitors businesses' digital landscapes to protect their entire range of assets, enables them to react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, and provides cyber insurance for peace of mind. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

For more information, visit the Guardz website: https://guardz.com/

