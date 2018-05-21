Guardzilla Addresses Smart Home Security Monitoring at CONNECTIONS Connected Home Conference

"The CONNECTIONS conference brings together technology and market visionaries across the burgeoning connected home universe, and we're honored to be among them," said Bader. "At Guardzilla, our focus is on raising the bar when it comes to 360-degree, affordable and easy-to-deploy home monitoring and security solutions. As this market continues to rapidly evolve, we see opportunities for expanded consumer offerings and dramatic growth opportunities for companies that continue to drive real home security innovation."

Expanding into today's smart home ecosystems, smart monitoring services provide both a challenge and an opportunity for the security industry. This session will examine the addition of monitoring services to smart products, as well as discuss consumer pain points and the impact on the competitive security system landscape. Moderated by Tom Kerber, director, IoT strategy, Parks Associates, the panel will also include Larry Folsom, president and CEO, I-View Now; Morgan Hertel, vice president of technology & innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring; and Bob Marshall, CEO, Whisker Labs.

As a leader in HD Wi-Fi security cameras, Guardzilla set the benchmark for all-in-one home monitoring solutions with the introduction of its first-ever 360-degree Wi-Fi security camera, and is positioned to drive the next wave of connected security solutions. Delivering crystal-clear live HD video, up to 360-degree views, automatic arming, motion detection, night vision, a full security suite and duplex audio communication with full panoramic video monitoring, Guardzilla is at the forefront in meeting the consumers' needs to view their entire home, inside and out, in the palm of their hand.

Hosted by Parks Associates, the CONNECTIONS™ executive research conference includes presentations from Parks Associates' leading analysts and visionary sessions featuring executives in the connected entertainment and digital home technology industries. It is the only connected home event to focus on the use cases and emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries - including smart home, connected entertainment, and mobile ecosystems. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, Calif. from May 22-24, 2018. For more information visit, http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-us.

Founded in 2014, Guardzilla, a Wi-Fi security and home monitoring company, was established to break the barrier that kept homeowners and renters from protecting their loved ones and property due to the high installation cost and onerous monthly fees security companies charge. Individuals can monitor and protect their family members, pets, home and small business with Guardzilla's easy-to-use, affordable, and customizable security systems that stream video to user's smartphones in real time. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardzilla.com, and follow us on Facebook.

