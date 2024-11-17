Gubagoo and Fullpath Unveil Curator, the First Unified Intelligence Engine for Automotive Retailers

Curator brings together every type of data across a dealership and normalizes, cleanses, and deduplicates it, creating a single unique view of every customer.

HOUSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of digital retailing and conversational commerce for automotive dealerships, announced today Curator, the first Unified Intelligence Engine for automotive retailers.

Powered by Fullpath, the automotive industry's leading customer data platform (CDP) and marketing automation platform, Gubagoo's Curator has unified all three types of data – transactional, demographic, and behavioral – and made it actionable. Curator collects and unifies first-party data from multiple sources to build a single, complete view of each customer. Dealerships can then use this data for powerful customer and user activation – giving consumers the 1:1 personalization they expect in today's environment.

While dealerships sit on a wealth of data, one of the biggest challenges they face is leveraging their strong datasets to impact their business strategy and improve the client experience. The root cause is data siloed in disparate applications, spread across multiple or duplicate customer records, sources, reporting tools, and vendors.

Through the partnership, Fullpath provides accurate first-party behavioral data fueled by its powerful analytics engine, identity resolution, and website traffic attribution.

Gubagoo and its parent company, Reynolds and Reynolds, bring a view from inside the dealership with transactional and demographic information, leveraging the richest first-party data in the industry from within the DMS and CRM, as well as customer activity from chat and digital retailing activities.

Combining all of this data into a Unified Intelligence Engine creates a holistic view of the dealership's customers, unlike any other.

"We knew with Gubagoo and Reynolds we would build something historic for the industry by giving dealers the power to understand and activate their data through a truly connected data infrastructure. And now that we've seen the power of Curator, we know that dealers have unparalleled views of their customers they can take action on," says Aharon Horwitz, Fullpath CEO & Co-founder.

By connecting the DMS, CRM, F&I, Chat, Digital Retailing tools, and more, Curator provides:

Business insights

Decisioning tools

Multi-touch attribution metrics

Data segmentation across sales and service

Campaign management and audience best practices for marketing purposes

Sales enablement

Furthermore, Curator measures effectiveness by department, ad campaigns, as well as customer retention and reactivation; all while managing data hygiene, enrichment, appends, and ID resolutions.

"Dealers have a huge opportunity in front of them, and we couldn't be more excited to help them take advantage of it with a Unified Intelligence Engine," said Brad Title, president of Gubagoo. "They have struggled for years with segmented data in disparate tools, and now with Curator, they can leverage all their information in a single place to dramatically increase efficiencies and truly wow customers."

The groundbreaking Unified Intelligence Engine will launch at NADA 2025.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is the automotive industry's first enhanced Customer Data Platform (CDP). Fullpath unifies first-party dealership data and activates it by layering powerful AI and marketing automation on top to create a Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Dealerships that invest in the platform create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and build resilient, lasting business.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce and retail solutions for both automotive dealerships and OEMs. More than 8,500 dealerships worldwide partner with Gubagoo, including 90% of the top dealer groups in North America. The company is a subsidiary of Reynolds and Reynolds, with offices in Dayton, Ohio, Houston, Texas, and operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. (Gubagoo.com)

SOURCE Fullpath