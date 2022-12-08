Gubbs Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Increase and Enhance Data Processing Throughput

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Gubbs, a leader in lab optimization and validation software, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to increase and enhance data processing throughput with the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud ™.

"Gubbs is dedicated to providing class-leading software to the biotech and pharma industries," said Simon Meffan-Main Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Their expertise in data automation has led to products like the Gubbs Mass Spec Utilities (GMSU), which, when combined with the Tetra Data Platform, will directly increase the productivity of our common customer's high throughput labs."

Specializing in developing software for ADME / DMPK discovery labs, as well as compliant solutions for FDA-regulated bioanalytical laboratories, Gubbs products are designed to streamline laboratory operations and data processing.

Tetra Data is compliant, actionable, and engineered to include raw, primary scientific data and metadata enrichment. Gubbs customers can take advantage of Tetra Data, expanding the types of source data and increasing accessibility to data for better and faster analysis. Together, Gubbs and TetraScience help customers get the full value of their scientific data to accelerate drug development.

"We are excited to join the Tetra Partner Network so customers can benefit from the increased data processing throughput with GMSU and the Tetra Data Platform," said Larry Elvebak, Founder and CEO, Gubbs. "Our partnership will help customers eliminate manual aspects of laboratory management and reach scientific insights faster."

"We applaud Gubbs's leadership in championing the necessity of an open ecosystem where data moves unrestrictedly in laboratories throughout the pharma pipeline," says Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network and look forward to accelerating the delivery of life-enhancing and life-saving therapeutics."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Gubbs

Gubbs Inc. provides software solutions and consulting to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Gubbs Inc specializes in developing niche software for High Throughput ADME / DMPK discovery labs, as well as 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for FDA regulated bioanalytical laboratories. For more information, please visit gubbs.com .

