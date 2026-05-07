GUDEA Expands Commercial Leadership as Demand Grows for AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence

The newly created roles reflect rising demand from organizations seeking to identify,

understand and respond to fast-moving online narratives before they shape public perception.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUDEA, the leading AI-powered narrative intelligence platform known as the "Storm Tracker for the Internet," today announced the appointments of Matt Chase as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Georgia Paul as Director of Client Experience. The newly created roles come as GUDEA sees growing demand from organizations looking to monitor, analyze, and respond to online narratives in real time.

Chase will lead GUDEA's global sales strategy with a focus on expanding enterprise adoption and scaling revenue across key markets. He joins GUDEA from Validity Inc., where he served as VP of Key Accounts following its merger with Litmus. At Litmus, Chase served as VP of Global Sales and helped lead the transformation of a high-growth SaaS sales organization, including expansion across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Paul will lead client experience and work closely with customers as they use GUDEA's platform to detect emerging narratives, understand the actors and behaviors driving them, and translate those insights into timely strategic decisions. She brings a unique perspective to the role, having previously been part of the venture capital team that invested in GUDEA before joining the company full-time.

"Organizations are increasingly recognizing that online narratives can move quickly, shape public perception and create real-world consequences," said Keith Presley, co-founder and CEO of GUDEA. "Matt and Georgia bring the commercial experience and client-focused discipline we need as GUDEA enters its next stage of growth. Their leadership will help us scale the business while continuing to deliver the intelligence our clients need to understand and respond to fast-moving conversations."

Chase is based in the Boston area and Paul in Minneapolis.

For more information, visit gudea.ai.

ABOUT GUDEA

GUDEA is an AI-powered narrative intelligence platform that helps organizations understand how narratives form and spread across the digital landscape. By combining natural language analysis with behavioral modeling, GUDEA empowers leaders to anticipate public perception, identify key influencers, and respond to emerging conversations before they define reality.

SOURCE GUDEA