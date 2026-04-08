GUDEA Nominated for a 2026 Webby Award, Recognized for Advancing Narrative Intelligence and Online Risk Detection

The nomination highlights GUDEA's growing role in helping organizations track emerging narratives, identify reputational risk, and understand how online conversations take shape in real time.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUDEA, the leading AI-powered narrative intelligence platform known as the "Storm Tracker for the Internet," today announced it has been nominated for a 2026 Webby Award, one of the internet's most recognized honors.

The nomination marks a major milestone for GUDEA as the company continues to expand its work helping organizations detect, understand, and respond to rapidly evolving online narratives. The recognition also comes during a period of growing visibility for the company, which has recently been featured in outlets including Rolling Stone, Page Six, BuzzFeed, and others.

GUDEA enables clients to identify reputational threats early and gain a clearer view into how conversations are forming across the digital landscape by combining advanced analytics, behavioral intelligence, and real-time monitoring. GUDEA's platform enables clients to see whether users are real vs. fake, and helps classify audiences into five distinct categories to determine which are driving trends.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Webby Awards," said Keith Presley, co-founder and CEO of GUDEA. "This nomination is a meaningful validation of the work our team has done to build a platform that helps organizations make sense of a noisy and fast-moving online environment. At a time when narratives can shape markets, brands, and public trust almost instantly, this visibility matters more than ever to enable impactful and high value strategic communications planning."

GUDEA has built its platform to help enterprises, public institutions, and other security-sensitive organizations move beyond surface-level monitoring to better understand the forces shaping online discourse. Its technology is designed to reveal not just what is being said, but how narratives are spreading, who is influencing them, and where potential reputational risks may be gaining traction.

The Webby nomination underscores the growing demand for tools that can help leaders navigate increasingly complex digital environments, capitalize on emerging trends, and understand who or what is driving shifting public sentiment.

"This recognition reflects both the strength of the platform and the urgency of the problem we are solving," Presley added. "Organizations need more than stats. They need context, clarity, and the ability to respond before a narrative hardens. That is exactly what GUDEA is built to provide."

Public voting for the Webby Awards is currently underway, with supporters invited to cast their vote before April 16.

To cast your vote for GUDEA, click here: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/ai/ai-features-innovation/experimental-innovation

For more information, visit gudea.ai.

ABOUT GUDEA

GUDEA is an AI-powered narrative intelligence platform that helps organizations understand how narratives form and spread across the digital landscape. By combining natural language analysis with behavioral modeling, GUDEA empowers leaders to anticipate public perception, identify key influencers, and respond to emerging conversations before they define reality.

SOURCE GUDEA