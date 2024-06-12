Guerrero Ruiz Injured in Semi-truck Accident on U.S. 287

DUMAS, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a truck accident that occurred on May 9, 2024, along U.S. Highway 287 in Dumas, TX . The man injured in the wreck has been identified as 43-year-old Guerrero Ruiz.

Details About the Dumas Truck Accident:

The collision took place at the intersection of U.S. 287 and FM 119 north of Dumas.

According to authorities, a semi-truck exiting a cattle feed yard with a load of cattle was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling on U.S. 287. The truck driver allegedly failed to yield the right of way, pulling into the path of the passenger vehicle just prior to the collision.

Guerrero Ruiz, the sole occupant of the passenger vehicle, sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility by EMS for treatment. No other information is available at this time.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.