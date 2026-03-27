GUESS Unveils a Striking New Campaign with Global Ambassador Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Marking a New Chapter for the Brand

At the center of the second campaign is rapper and singer Hyunjin, whose sense of style and stage presence bring a fresh perspective on GUESS' long-standing ethos of being young, timeless, and adventurous.

"Hyunjin embodies the energy and free-spirited attitude of today's generation. This campaign brings a fresh sensibility to GUESS' denim heritage and marks the beginning of new momentum as we enter the brand's next chapter," said Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Guess?, Inc.

A standout element of the project is its Korea-led creative design approach, developed exclusively with Hyunjin in mind. The campaign direction shapes both design and styling, drawing from his distinct character and stage presence. Denim-driven looks anchor the visuals, reflecting his individuality while signaling the brand's evolving direction.

Stripped down to the classic white T-shirt and denim, Hyunjin's presence creates a powerful take on effortless styling, accessorized with confidence. From wide-leg silhouettes and bootcut denim fits, the styling mixes shirts, hoodies, and ringer tees and brings a re-energized visual identity for the brand.

The GUESS campaign featuring Hyunjin will be unveiled globally beginning March 27th, with product available at GUESS JEANS Melrose, GUESS JEANS Tokyo, selected GUESS and GUESS JEANS stores, online platforms, and official social media channels.

About Guess?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. Guess? also markets, distributes and operates stores for rag & bone, a lifestyle fashion brand. As of November 1, 2025, Guess? directly operated 1,058 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Guess's partners and distributors operated 507 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 1, 2025, Guess? and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about Guess?, please visit www.guess.com.

About Hyunjin

Hyunjin is a member of the global K-pop group Stray Kids and an artist known for his powerful performances and refined, expressive artistry. With a distinctive sense of style and creative energy, Hyunjin continues to expand his influence across music, performance, visual expression, and fashion, connecting with fans worldwide and establishing himself as a leading cultural icon of his generation.

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Ivy Tam

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SOURCE Guess?, Inc.