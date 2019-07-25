Guest Services Appoints Daniel Stoltzfus as Chief Financial Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Stoltzfus as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stoltzfus joins the Company with nearly 20 years of experience in the business and technology industries.

Stoltzfus has attained diverse skills across different industries, including technology, financial, and entertainment services. Previously, as Chief Financial Officer of Fundation Group LLC, a technology services and specialty finance company, he led a variety of business operational functions and initiated new partnerships for the company's growth. Stoltzfus delivered excellent customer service to public and private companies alike at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and led financial and stadium ticket operations during his tenure at the Washington Redskins.

Stoltzfus holds a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from James Madison University.

About Guest Services Inc.

Since 1917, Guest Services, Inc. has earned the reputation of providing the highest quality food, lodging, and leisure services for valued clients and guests throughout the United States. Guest Services offers hospitality management services across a variety of client sites including private and government dining services, national parks, senior living centers, school and university dining facilities, specialty retail stores, and full-service restaurants.

