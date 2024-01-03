Guest Services, Inc. Invites Travelers to Embrace the Outdoors with Adventures Unbound

New Brand from Leading Hospitality Company Offers Ultimate Opportunity for

Outdoor Enthusiasts

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's travel enthusiast seeks more than just a vacation; they seek a personal connection to the unforgettable outdoors. Adventures Unbound, the new brand from venerable hospitality company, Guest Services, Inc., embraces this spirit, enabling travelers to rediscover the wonders of nature. Featuring a new online platform and an integrated brand experience at nearly 50 Guest Services locations across the country, Adventures Unbound will offer a personal connection to the unforgettable outdoors.

Within the brand lies a gateway to iconic destinations and hidden gems, where uncomplicated enjoyment paves the way to unforgettable memories. Designed with the traveler's needs in mind, the Adventures Unbound website serves as a comprehensive, one-stop booking platform for so many treasured locations across the country. Options range from scenic lodges to recreational activities at state and national parks, catering to all outdoor enthusiasts – from the experienced national park adventurers to the newcomers eager to embrace nature.

"Embodying our tagline, 'Your Personal Connection to the Unforgettable Outdoors,' Adventures Unbound is a testament to our 107-year commitment to making the outdoors accessible, inspiring, and transformative," said Guest Services' Chief Executive Officer Nico Foris. "The introduction of the Adventures Unbound brand unites dozens of Guest Services' managed properties that share the common goal of serving guests who seek exceptional experiences in America's great outdoors."

The newly launched Adventures Unbound website is an intuitive portal that invites users to explore, plan, and book their ideal outdoor adventure. Visitors can tailor their search to explore seven different Collections of geographically-clustered properties, such as the Capital Collection of offerings near our nation's capital, the Sunshine Collection featuring lodging and recreational offerings throughout the state of Florida, and the Summit Collection offering mountain adventures in Colorado and Minnesota. Travelers can also explore adventures by activity type – from an adrenaline-fueled getaway to a relaxing wellness escape.

With the future launch of a loyalty program and other signature guest-focused programs, Adventures Unbound will offer travelers not only a seamless booking experience but also access to special offers, exclusive promotions, and unforgettable experiences. Find details on the new brand and exclusive items at various travel expos and trade shows throughout 2024.

Guest Services is committed to delivering innovative hospitality, ensuring that every trip taken through an Adventures Unbound property is more than just a journey — it's a gateway to myriad enriching travel experiences. Whether seeking solitude in nature or an active adventure, Adventures Unbound will connect travelers to some of the nation's most unique outdoor locations, from the foothills of Mount Rainier to the swamps of the Everglades and in between.

Learn more at https://exploreadventuresunbound.com/

About Guest Services, Inc.

Since 1917, Guest Services, Inc. has earned the reputation of providing the highest quality food, lodging, and leisure services for valued clients and guests throughout the United States. Guest Services offers hospitality management services across a variety of client sites including private and government dining services, national parks, senior living centers, school and university dining facilities, specialty retail stores, and full-service restaurants. For more information, please visit https://www.guestservices.com/.

