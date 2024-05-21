Guests Booking Popular Pokemon Rooms to Be Presented with New MIMARU Original Line of Goods by Cosmos Hotel Management

TOKYO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., which runs the leading apartment hotel chain MIMARU, is pleased to announce that the MIMARU Pokemon Room's original line of gifts has been renewed and will be presented to guests making reservations for the Pokemon Room, starting from June 1 (Saturday), 2024. These Pokemon-themed rooms are in place at MIMARU apartment hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, allowing families and Pokemon fans alike to enjoy a fully immersive experience.

- About the Pokemon Room

The Pokemon Room is irresistible for Pokemon fans: a very large, stuffed Snorlax awaits guests on the bed, and the interiors of the dining room and bedrooms are filled with Monster Ball motifs. Room capacity is four or more, and all rooms have kitchens; MIMARU's friendly staff fluent in English are ready to help guests with their needs. For details and reservations, please click below: https://mimaruhotels.com/experience/stay-pokemonroom/

Pokemon Room: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202405160857/_prw_PI8fl_o4rL55qm.png

- New MIMARU Original Line of Goods for Guests Staying at Pokemon Rooms

While the original line of goods is perfect for kids, of course, the theme of this new lineup is "For the Whole Family and with a Dash of Japan." The set includes four items: a laundry bag, drawstring bag, small purse, and stickers. One set per family per reservation will be provided free of charge.

Original line of goods for Pokemon room: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202405160857/_prw_PI7fl_1N48r0eu.png

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

About Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

- Head office: Minato Ward, Tokyo

- President: Hideki Fujioka

- Inquiry: https://mimaruhotels.com/contact-us/

MIMARU website: https://mimaruhotels.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mimaruhotels/

SOURCE Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.