GUESTS WILL ENJOY SEVEN DISTINCT DISTRICTS ABOARD MSC WORLD AMERICA - MIAMI'S NEWEST MEGASHIP COMING IN 2025

A new world of cruising arrives with a dedicated family district, Zen area, lively promenade, and more

MSC World America is available for booking and set to sail from MSC Cruises' new state-of-the-art terminal in Miami

GENEVA, Switzerland, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises revealed today that its newest flagship, MSC World America, will feature seven distinct districts, allowing guests of all ages to choose their own vacation experience and get the most out of their time onboard. Each district features its own atmosphere, facilities and adventures waiting to be explored—all of which will help guests experience a new world of cruising.

MSC World America - A New World of Cruising

During her inaugural season starting in April 2025, MSC World America will sail from Miami with 7-night itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises' unique private island paradise in The Bahamas.

Discover MSC World America's seven districts:

MSC YACHT CLUB

MSC Cruises' signature ship-within-a-ship experience offers a private and secluded retreat. This guest-favorite makes up MSC World America's seventh district with a world of privacy, exclusivity and luxury in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.

Guests staying within the MSC Yacht Club will enjoy personalized attention, with 24/7 butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, exclusive lounge and dining areas, and more. MSC Yacht Club guests will have an exclusive escape from the rest of the ship, while still enjoying all the other amenities that MSC World America has to offer.

FAMILY AVENTURA

Families can create memories that will last a lifetime as they dive into their own dedicated district of fun at Family Aventura, located on the ship's top deck. Family Aventura is centered around The Harbor, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can play together, grab drinks and snacks, and soak up the sun. The Harbor offers an exhilarating high ropes course and a state-of-the-art attraction that will be the first of its kind at sea, along with a family area and a playground modeled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay.

Family Aventura is also home to Doremiland, the action-packed kids area with incredible facilities featuring age-appropriate activities for everyone from babies to teenagers. The district's nearby bumper cars, roller rink, high-thrill water slides and dry slide make Family Aventura the perfect place for families to vacation together.

AQUA DECK

Relax and unwind at the Aqua Deck, the go-to destination for the ultimate pool day at sea. The ship's two spectacular main pools are surrounded by a versatile pool deck whose mood changes throughout the day, providing a vibrant oasis for all types of guests.

Revitalizing wellness offerings and a tranquil atmosphere in the morning transition to an upbeat and entertaining vibe throughout the afternoon, followed by high-energy parties at night.

ZEN AREA

High up at the stern of the ship lies the adults-only Zen Area, an exclusive enclave for relaxation and rejuvenation. It is the ideal spot for quiet sunbathing and swimming with breathtaking ocean views.

Guests can unwind under the sun or stars by the twin pools and enjoy light music in a spot where tranquility meets sophistication.

GALLERIA

This bustling district at the heart of the ship beats with excitement as guests navigate a sea of possibilities. Lined with dining options, exclusive shopping, and exhilarating games, the space is perfect for enjoying live music at the Dolce Vita Bar, afternoon coffee and sweet treats at Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, and grab-and-go favorites around the clock at Luna Park Pizza & Burger.

Galleria also includes the MSC Luna Park Arena, a high-tech entertainment venue perfect for hosting themed parties and gameshows.

THE TERRACES

A night of fun is always on tap at The Terraces, with nine restaurants and bars, four retail shops and a comedy club that also serves up dueling pianos and late-night karaoke. This district blends avant-garde dining concepts with a range of entertainment options aimed at adults in a mix of indoor and outdoor venues.

Guests can start their day by grabbing a smoothie at the juice bar, browse watches and jewelry in the shops, and round out their evening with a delicious dinner in one of the five specialty restaurants, serving dishes from around the world. High-energy DJ sets and laugh-out-loud comedy will be available to cap off the night.

PROMENADE

The lively outdoor Promenade is a vibrant space with spectacular views, framed by a spiral architectural masterpiece—the thrilling 11-deck dry slide. The Promenade features the authentic Emporium coffee bar with selections from around the world, lively evening activities, and drink and dinner options—all accompanied by the sights and sounds of the ocean.

Environmental Information

MSC World America is carefully designed to help reduce her impact on the environment. The ship runs on LNG, a lower-emissions fuel, and is ready for renewable energy sources. Shore power connectivity, where available, reduces emissions by allowing the ship's engines to be switched off in port. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. A robust onboard recycling program minimizes waste, and even the propellers are designed to reduce noise and avoid disturbing marine life.

MSC World America is available to book here.

About MSC World America

MSC World America will create an eye-catching silhouette against the Miami skyline when she enters service in April 2025. The ship's blend of American comfort and European design will provide guests with a truly memorable cruise experience, whether they're searching for a relaxing tropical escape or an action-packed vacation.

The new World Class ship's signature plumb bow will rise vertically from the waterline and her Y-shaped aft will open onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. Overall, MSC World America will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,614 staterooms, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

A re-imagined outdoor World Promenade , where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

, where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows The indoor World Galleria —lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

—lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling 13 restaurants: Six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina Four main restaurants serving globally inspired cuisine and familiar American favorites Two buffets offering ample choices for casual dining Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Complimentary casual fast-food spot located next to Luna Park in the World Galleria offering quick bites around the clock

20 bars and lounges, including: NEW! Sports Bar: New for MSC World America , this warm and inviting venue combines sports memorabilia, technology, and entertainment in a space where guests of all ages will feel welcome. Guests can grab a beer or soft drink and watch the game on one of the many screens while enjoying popular bar food like wings and sliders. Games like darts and foosball will be available, too. NEW! Comedy Club: New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back and enjoy some laughs. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling piano experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC and Chicago . The Gin Project : Offering an extensive choice of craft gins with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders. Elixir - Mixology Bar: Expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions, featuring an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal cocktails while enjoying spectacular ocean views. Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises' classic British pub comes complete with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board. Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur's dream, offering some of the world's best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan. Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café : Offering custom chocolates, coffee and other treats in a relaxed café atmosphere. More NEW concepts on the way!

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style. Six pools and 14 hot tubs , including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship. Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

with water slides that include a VR experience. Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old. Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

with all-new live entertainment and theater shows. Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms.

The MSC Yacht Club, featuring spacious suites, dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service as well as spacious, luxurious suites.

Ship environmental information

Renewable Energy

At launch, MSC World America will be one of the most energy-efficient cruise ships in the world, surpassing all design requirements under the International Maritime Organization's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The ship's latest-generation engines will reduce greenhouse gases emissions (GHG) by up to 20 percent, along with an 85 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and a nearly total elimination of sulphur oxide and particulate emissions. The ship is capable of running on Bio-LNG and Synthetic Renewable LNG, either of which would achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions of up to 100 percent.

Clean Water

Wastewater is treated to a very high quality that exceeds the standards in place at many shoreside municipal wastewater treatment systems worldwide and meets the strictest international IMO standards, including the so-called Baltic standard.

Waste Reduction

The ship is fitted with advanced waste management systems to reduce, reuse, and recycle the waste generated on board.

Commitment to net zero GHG emissions by 2050

MSC Cruises has reduced the intensity of its ship operations by 33.5 percent since 2008, and the company will achieve a 40 percent reduction ahead of the IMO 2030 target. Far beyond simply finding further operational efficiencies, MSC Cruises is embracing new technologies and identify paths for switching to non-carbon and renewable fuels, while working with fuel providers and other partners on using Bio-LNG and Synthetic Renewable LNG in the near term.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE MSC Cruises