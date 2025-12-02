Guesty Unveils First AI Agent for Revenue Management as It Accelerates Multi-Agent AI Product Strategy

Guesty has the largest and cleanest data backbone in the STR industry with more than ten years and millions of bookings, providing Guesty's AI Agent with the most unique vantage point in the industry. It turns real pricing behavior, performance patterns, and market signals into precise, context-aware insights operators can trust. When it comes to AI, clear, prioritized insights and a depth of data is the real competitive edge. The more operators can see, the better they are able to predict and adapt, and unlock more revenue.

This launch is a defining moment in Guesty's multi-year AI roadmap. In 2026, the company will rapidly expand its suite of Agentic AI solutions, extending deeper into revenue, operations, messaging, automation, and full portfolio intelligence. With industry-leading AI already powering listings, reviews, websites, messaging, protection, and revenue performance, Guesty is doubling down on its commitment to lead the STR industry into an AI-driven future.

"Operators deserve AI that actually drives revenue," said Gil Wasserman, CTO at Guesty. "Guesty has spent the last two years building one of the strongest and cleanest STR data foundations in the world. In close collaboration with our customer design partners, we've been putting AI to work to solve real pain points and provide growth opportunities. Our AI is embedded and is addressing the performance problems that drain revenue every single day. Within the next couple of years, the way property managers operate will be unrecognisable."

A Unified Approach to Revenue Intelligence

Guesty's AI Agent for Revenue Management unifies pricing, content, availability, and policies into one intelligence layer inside the PMS. Unlike traditional tools, it requires no manual setup and delivers clear, actionable insights that prevent revenue loss and strengthen ranking and visibility. It scales with every operator from SMB hosts to mid-market property management teams to enterprise portfolios.

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, Guesty is the engine inside more than 500,000 properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management (formerly MSD Capital), Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty's global team is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest and owner satisfaction.

