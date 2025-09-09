Guesty Appoints Gil Vassoly as Chief Financial Officer, Strengthening IPO Readiness and Global Scale

Vassoly's appointment is set to strengthen the company's financial and compliance infrastructure in ways that support both immediate growth and long-term public market readiness.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, today announced the appointment of Gil Vassoly as Chief Financial Officer. Vassoly brings more than two decades of financial leadership shaped by both global enterprises and fast-growing technology companies. Most recently at NiCE, the global leader in AI-powered customer service and enterprise software where he led corporate finance and operations. In this role he gained a deep understanding of the governance, transparency, and investor expectations that come with operating at scale. Before NiCE, he held senior roles at KLA, the Fortune 500 Semiconductor Capital Equipment company where he managed finance and operations during a period of major integration and expansion. This blend of public company discipline and fast growth tech companies gives him a rare perspective on how to scale responsibly while still moving with speed and agility.

Guesty, the Leading PMS for STRs, appoints new CFO, Strengthening IPO Readiness and Global Scale

His focus will be on supporting Guesty's growth, organically and inorganically, while evolving governance frameworks, enhancing reporting, and ensuring Guesty operates with the same rigor and standard of excellence behind the scenes that it delivers to customers on the front end. By aligning financial discipline with operational excellence, he will help create the durable foundation required for global scale and investor confidence.

"Gil's appointment marks an important milestone for Guesty. His experience leading finance at global technology companies will help us operate with the discipline of a public enterprise while continuing to scale at speed" shares Amiad Soto, Co-Founder and CEO of Guesty. "As we expand our platform and global presence, having a CFO with proven expertise in compliance, governance, and investor expectations ensures we are not only building for today but preparing Guesty for the long-term."

For Gil Vassoly, "Guesty has established itself as the leading platform for professional property management, and the opportunity now is to build on that success by ensuring the company is financially and operationally prepared for its future. Guesty already has the trust of its customers, and we will continue strengthening the systems that inspire equal confidence from partners and investors around the world."

The appointment reflects Guesty's commitment to pairing industry-leading product innovation with institutional-grade financial discipline, reinforcing its readiness to compete at the highest level and preparing the company for the opportunities ahead as it scales globally.

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowers property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, 250+ engineers, Guesty is the engine inside 250,000+ properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, Flashpoint, and Vertex Ventures, Guesty's global team of 800+ employees across 16 offices is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest satisfaction.

Contact details:

Michelle Chiera

Head of Communications & PR

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768664/Guesty.jpg

SOURCE Guesty