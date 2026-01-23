Guide Outdoor at SHOT Show 2026 | Proven ApexVision Performance and User Experience Professionals Trust

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest shooting and hunting shows in North America—and worldwide—this year's SHOT Show attracted hunters, shooters, and industry professionals from the United States, Canada, and Europe, many traveling overseas for sourcing and procurement. Once again, the Guide outdoor booth stood out, drawing strong attention with its thermal device lineup and ultra-clear ApexVision imaging performance.

Gun shops and distributors gathered to experience Guide outdoor's 2026 new releases. From 1280 mega-pixel thermal optics TU1260MS to precision riflescopes TU650LS with in-lens LRF; from lightweight thermal & night-vision binoculars TN650MS to compact monoculars for one-handed operation; and versatile infrared devices adaptable for helmets, vehicles, and multiple scenarios—Guide outdoor presented a comprehensive portfolio for diverse real-world needs.

One visitor highlighted the TU1260MS's ready-for-use: "Each time we hunt, we usually carry multiple devices. Having the laser rangefinder and app connectivity all built into one scope makes a huge difference. The automatic video recording is especially useful—you can record and share shot moments immediately."

"The touchscreen-operated scope really impressed me," said another hunter after trying the TU 3.0 model. "It's a completely new experience, compared to eyepiece designs. It's easy to use, surprisingly simple, and the display is really clear, I can't wait for a field test."

Beyond individual features, visitors were amazed by ApexVision, which elevates image quality, improves decision-making efficiency, and enhances situational awareness in demanding environments—delivering practical advantages for hunters and outdoor professionals alike.

"I come to Las Vegas every year for this show," said a Swiss distributor. "You really get a clear sense where the market is going and what customers actually care about. I'd heard about Guide's new tech before coming, and seeing the level of detail in person was genuinely impressive. This could be a very solid investment."

Guide Outdoor's upcoming Orion C thermal clip-on, developed from the hunter's basic needs and a completely new design philosophy, differs significantly from clip-ons on the market and will become a game-changer in the industry.

Guide Outdoor will be exhibiting at IWA OutdoorClassics in Germany from 26 February to 1 March, we look forward to meeting you at Hall 4A-511.

