Guided CX™ usage nearly triples, new data reveals

Glance found that Guided CX sessions increased 175% from 2020-2024

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX™ solutions, released new data about the adoption of its Guided CX platform. From 2020 to 2024, Glance Guided CX sessions — in which businesses can provide personal, human-to-human experiences for customers in a digital environment — increased by an impressive 175 percent. This growth is even more pronounced in specific sectors:

Financial Services: Guided CX sessions surged by 500 percent

Healthcare: Guided CX sessions increased 248 percent

The data reflects a shift toward higher-quality digital CX interactions as essential, especially in enterprises. Post this Glance data revealed that from 2020-24, Guided CX sessions increased 175% across all industries, 248% in heathcare, and 500% in financial services.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a remarkable shift in how enterprises approach customer experience. The significant growth in Guided CX usage, particularly in financial services and healthcare, reflects a broader recognition that human-centered digital interactions are essential for building lasting customer relationships," said Tom Martin, CEO, Glance.

The Guided CX usage data reflects a shift toward higher-quality digital CX interactions as essential to business operations, especially in enterprises, where human-centered CX has become an increasingly important differentiator. This trend began to spike during the pandemic years (2020-21), when many enterprises adopted tools like cobrowse and in-brand screen share to maintain customer support amid lockdowns. However, as the world transitioned to a post-pandemic environment, these tools have continued to play a pivotal role in CX strategies, with Guided CX sessions increasing by 85 percent across all industries between the two-year period of 2020-21 compared to 2022-23. In financial services, this figure jumps to 141 percent, and in healthcare, an astounding 382 percent.

Glance's growth isn't limited to usage metrics. The company has expanded its network of partners and integrations, solidifying its position as the preferred choice for enterprises committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. These partnerships enable organizations to drive customer loyalty by balancing automated AI-driven channels with the personalized touch of human interactions.

As enterprises continue to explore AI as part of their CX strategy, Glance remains at the forefront by integrating intelligent connect capabilities that can leverage AI signals, business intelligence, routing rules, or customer preferences. This allows for proactive engagement in Guided CX sessions during high-sensitivity or high-value interactions, ensuring that customers are greeted by a friendly – and often familiar – face, regardless of the digital support channel they are using.

With many organizations still fine-tuning their AI and human CX strategies, this data reaffirms the importance of maintaining a human touch in digital channels. As enterprises look to strengthen their customer loyalty and provide rich, personalized experiences, Glance's Guided CX solutions are proving to be indispensable.

"At Glance, we're committed to helping organizations seamlessly integrate these interactions into their digital channels, ensuring that customers always feel valued and supported, no matter how they choose to connect with us," said Martin.

For more information about Glance and its Guided CX platform, visit glance.cx .

