Guidefitter Partners with Taurus Holdings, Bringing "Field-Proven" Performance to the Industry's Largest Professional Network

The manufacturing powerhouse behind the TX22 and Judge series leverages Guidefitter to connect its portfolio—including Rossi and Heritage—with a vast audience of verified outdoor professionals.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, an emerging leader in outdoor recreation technology dedicated to strengthening connections between brands, professionals, and the outdoor community, today announced a strategic partnership with Taurus Holdings. The collaboration welcomes the Georgia-based manufacturer to Guidefitter's expanding roster of premier firearms brands, bringing a portfolio of high-utility, performance-driven platforms to the network's community of verified Insiders.

"We recognize Guidefitter's clear dedication to the firearms industry and our hunting heritage," said Justin Porlier, VP of Sales at Taurus Holdings. "They provide the business rigor, technology, and clear vision necessary for brands to leverage large audiences of true professionals as authentic ambassadors. We look forward to connecting with the people who are out there doing the work every day."

The partnership addresses a specific need within the professional community: the demand for firearms that prioritize function, durability, and practical application.

For the spectrum of outdoor professionals, a firearm is a critical tool, not a display piece. Taurus engineers platforms like the Raging Hunter and the Judge to withstand the rigors of daily field use. They offer the rugged reliability required for bear defense, camp security, or daily carry, providing high-performance utility without the hesitation that comes with fielding a delicate collector's item. These are firearms designed for professionals who understand that a scratched finish is a sign of a serious tool being used for its intended purpose.

"In the outdoor and shooting sports community, Taurus has achieved a level of ubiquity that few manufacturers ever reach," said Brian Worthington, VP of Brand Partnerships for Guidefitter. "It has become a foundational brand in the American gun safe—the kind of essential, go-to platform that you can expect to find in the hands of novices and seasoned veterans alike. Simply put, Taurus is a brand that the industry relies on, and we are thrilled to have them join our roster of brands moving the industry forward."

In addition to the flagship Taurus brand, the partnership brings two other distinct lines to the Guidefitter platform:

Founded in 1889, Rossi is a legacy firearms brand rooted in hard work, utility, and performance. Built for hunters, ranchers, and everyday shooters, Rossi firearms are reliable, customizable tools made to be carried, used, and trusted—from the truck seat to the backcountry. Heritage Mfg: Heritage Manufacturing channels classic American firearms of the early 20th century and the Old West. Best known for its single-action revolvers and traditional long guns, Heritage celebrates simplicity, nostalgia, and the enduring appeal of firearms passed down through generations.

From the guns you carry every day to the ones you hunt with, defend your home with, or pass down, Taurus Holdings, Inc. supports every chapter of the shooting lifestyle. All three brands are expected to launch on Guidefitter in early Q1 2026. Taurus Holdings joins a formidable list of firearms brands that trust Guidefitter's platform, including Weatherby, Bergara, Savage, Springfield Armory, Christensen Arms, and CVA.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is an emerging leader in outdoor recreation technology, powering the industry's most comprehensive pro graph—a verified, data-rich network of licensed guides, outfitters, conservation advocates, educators, military service members, and first responders. Our platform converges community, commerce, and software to transform pro purchase programs into full-funnel marketing engines, driving authentic content, education, and commerce at scale.

We are the indispensable network connecting brands, pros, enthusiasts, associations, and agencies in a single, high-trust network. More than 300 brands—including Swarovski Optik, Crispi Boots, Weatherby, Jetboil, and Garmin—use Guidefitter's platform.

Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. Learn more at www.guidefitter.com or follow @guidefitter on Instagram.

Guidefitter Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Taurus Holdings, Inc.

Taurus Holdings, Inc. ("Taurus") and its subsidiaries continue to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus is owned by Taurus Armas, S.A., which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Taurus Armas S.A. manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide. For additional information, visit www.taurususa.com .

Taurus Holdings Media Contact:

[email protected]

